That Peter Crouch Film on Amazon Prime Video: Release date, trailer, and more

That Peter Crouch Film, an exciting new documentary chronicling the epic story of one of football's fan-favorite stars, Peter Crouch, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Benjamin Hirsch has acted as both the director and producer for the upcoming Prime Video original documentary.

The official trailer for That Peter Crouch Film was launched by Amazon Prime Video Sport on May 10, 2023. Ever since the trailer was released, fans of the beloved football player have been eagerly waiting to see what the new documentary has in store for them.

That Peter Crouch Film will explore the footballer's most defining life and career moments

A still from That Peter Crouch Film (Image Via Amazon Prime Video Sport)

As mentioned earlier, the highly awaited documentary is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 22, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video. Directed by Benjamin Hirsch, the documentary will provide the audience with an in-depth look into the life and career of Peter Crouch, one of modern football’s most loved and unique stars.

In the documentary, Peter Crouch will be seen sharing exclusive details about his life’s most defining struggles and special moments. These include stories of getting jeered by many fans during his professional debut, the first meeting with his wife and renowned model, Abbey Clancy, and many more intriguing stories.

The film has been executive produced by Rick Murray. The official synopsis for the documentary, given by Amazon Prime Video Sport, reads as follows:

"That Peter Crouch Film is the true story behind football’s most unlikely hero. Belittled for his height and shunted from club to club, all logic suggests that he should not have had a successful career. The film explores the long, arduous journey to reach the top – filled with twists, stumbling blocks, self-doubt, and alienation. After nearly 25 years since signing his first professional contract, Peter Crouch has only one question to ask himself… how did he get here?"

The official synopsis and trailer provide the audience with interesting clues and glimpses regarding what to expect from it and by the looks of it, the Prime Video docu-movie will be quite emotionally gripping and entertaining.

Who will be featured in the upcoming documentary?

Apart from beloved footballer Peter Crouch, the brand new biography film will also feature Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy, English football manager Steven Gerrard, former English football player and manager Harry Redknapp, and Swedish football manager and former player Sven-Göran Eriksson.

Don't forget to watch the new documentary film, titled That Peter Crouch Film, which will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes