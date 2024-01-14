Death and Other Details: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Adding to the new list of 2024’s mystery thriller, Death and Other Details, is the first series that is all set to captivate fans with its brain-twisting plot. Following the success of shows like A Murder at the End of the World and Only Murders in the Building, which undeniably raised the bar in the whodunit genre, expectations for Death and the Other Details are soaring.

Originally titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, Death and Other Details follows a murder taking place in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea on a beautiful and luxurious cruise liner. The series features a stellar cast, with Violette Beane taking on the primary character and Mandy Patinkin portraying the role of a brilliant detective.

The series is co-created by Mike Wiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, the acclaimed screenwriters who have penned scripts for ABC’s crime drama, Stumptown. Mike and Heidi will serve as co-showrunners and will be executive producers of the show, too. Follow along with the article to learn more about the series’ release date, cast, and more.

Death and Other Details will arrive on January 16, 2024

Death and Other Details will be released on January 16, 2024, with a double-header premiere. The mystery thriller is slated for a ten-episode run from January 16 to March 5, 2024. Each episode is expected to have a runtime of 60-70 minutes.

The co-creators will write the first episode, and Marc Webb (Gifted, The Only Living Boy in New York) will be directing it. The series will also see a double-header finale on March 5, 2024. The episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays.

Does Death and Other Details have a trailer

Below is the official trailer of the series highlighting all the significant characters in the series, which dropped on January 4, 2024:

Cast and characters

The three-time Golden Globe Awards nominee and critically acclaimed Broadway performer Mandy Patinkin will be playing the role of Rufus Coteworth, a detective, in the new series.

Additionally, the show will mostly revolve around Violett Beane’s character, Imogene Scott, who runs into some trouble and becomes the prime suspect but eventually joins Rufus in the investigation.

Besides Mandy and Violette, the series boasts an amazing cast listed below:

Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen

Jayne Atkinson as Katherine Collier

Lauren Patten as Anna

David Marshall Grant as Lawrence Collier

Christian Svensson as Andreas Windeler

Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules

Angela Zhou as Teddy

Rahul Kohli as Sunil

Annie Q. Riegel as Winnie

Pardis Seremi as Leila

Sofia Rosinsky as Yeva

What is the series all about

The official synopsis of the show by Hulu reads as:

Set amidst the glamour of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting?

It continues:

A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Where to watch Death and Other Details

Hulu ordered Death and Other Details in March 2022, and the one-hour drama was announced to be released in 10 episodes for the first season. It is yet to be revealed whether the show will receive a continuation or be turned into an anthology series, with each season featuring a new and distinct plot.

The mystery thriller will be available to stream on Hulu for fans in the U.S. Since the OTT’s services are limited to the U.S., fans globally can watch the latest episodes of the new show on Disney+.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details as 2024 progresses.