Frasier on Paramount+: Cast list and characters explored

The TV sitcom Frasier is set to premiere on October 12, 2023, on Paramount+. It is a reboot of the popular sitcom of the same name that aired from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004. The character Frasier Crane first appeared on the hit 80s sitcom Cheers and ended up receiving his own show in the '90s. The original Frasier was a massive hit and ended up releasing 11 seasons on NBC. It even managed to bag several prestigious awards.

Paramount+'s reboot will see the return of Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane. In addition, the show will also star Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frederick "Freddy" Crane, Anders Keith as David Crane, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia.

Frasier on Paramount+: Who will star in the rebooted sitcom?

1) Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

Frasier Crane is undoubtedly one of the most iconic comedy characters of all time. He was introduced in the 1980s sitcom Cheers, but his popularity rose so fast and well that NBC decided to give him his own spin-off. His popularity only kept rising, and now the 68-year-old Kelsey Grammer is still remembered for playing this funny guy from Seattle, Washington.

Apart from the aforementioned shows, Kelsey Grammer is best known for X-Men: The Last Stand, Down Periscope, The Pentagon Wars, Swing Vote, Anastasia, Toy Story 2, 30 Rock, Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, etc.

Throughout his career, he has bagged six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Tony Award. He even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2) Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall

Alan Cornwall is a new character who will be introduced to this show's universe. Played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, Cornwall will be one of the character's friends from his college days who works as a professor in the present. Not too much is known about this character, but he will certainly play a very important role.

62-year-old Nicholas Lyndhurst is best known for his work in Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart, Going Straight, Butterflies, The Two of Us, The Piglet Files, After You've Gone, Rock & Chips, New Tricks, etc. He is a recipient of two National Television Awards and was also nominated for a British Comedy Award and three British Academy Television Awards.

What do we know about Paramount+'s Frasier?

According to Paramount+, the official synopsis of the show reads,

"This new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Massachusetts, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

Executive producers of the show are Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. In a recent interview with The Independent, Grammer opened up about working on the upcoming show.

He said,

"I did a spin-off years ago that was considered a very successful spin-off. We were aware of those traditional pitfalls that people want to be careful about. This isn’t really a spin-off. It’s more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off. Frasier goes back to a world that we know him in, but on different terms. And that sets the stage."

Frasier will premiere on October 12, 2023, on Paramount+.