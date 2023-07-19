5 Ellie Kemper movies to watch ahead of Happiness for Beginners 

Fans know Ellie Kemper as the peppy and enthusiastic Erin from The Office, or as the optimistic and wonderfully weird Kimmy from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. While it is true that Ellie has amassed fans around the globe thanks to her hit TV shows, she has also made a mark in feature films.

In fact, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming movie titled Happiness for Beginners, which will be available for streaming on Netflix from July 27, 2023.

Ellie Kemper will be playing the lead character named Helen, alongside Luke Grimes playing Jake, whom she meets during an Appalachian Trail survivalist course. The Netflix rom-com is an adaption of a book written by Katherine Center.

Bridesmaids, Laggies, and three other movies starring Ellie Kemper that fans should not miss out on

1) Bridesmaids (2011)

This Ellie Kemper-starrer movie is perfect for when you need a good laugh. In the movie, Annie (Kristen Wiig) is Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) maid of honor. Annie is struggling to keep her life on track, with no job and no romantic prospects, and even though she wants to fulfil her duties perfectly, things don't go according to plan.

Ellie Kemper plays the role of Becca, one of Lillian's bridemaids. She is a newlywed who is sweet, innocent, and naïve. The movie is hilarious, and viewers meet a slew of interesting and genuine characters who add to the rich narrative in their unique ways.

2) 21 Jump Street (2012)

This movie stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in the lead roles. They play Jenko and Schmidt, two undercover cops who pose as high-school kids to bring down a drug ring. However, things have changed since they were actually in high school, so they find it hard to mingle and gain the trust of other students, but they must find a way in order to succeed in their mission.

Ellie Kemper plays the role of Ms. Griggs, a science teacher who is attracted to Jenko, but she doesn't know that he is actually a cop. The movie is witty and fun, and the leads really work well together and the comedic timing is on-point.

3) Laggies (2014)

In this movie, Keira Knightley plays the role of 28-year-old Megan who doesn't have a clear idea of what she wants from life. When her boyfriend proposes, she panics and hides out in the house of 16-year-old friend Annika (Chloë Grace Moretz), whom she had recently befriended. Spending time with Annika and her single father (Sam Rockwell) helps puts things in perspective for her.

Ellie Kemper plays Allison, her old friend from high school. It is at her wedding that Megan's boyfriend pops the question, which prompts Megan to run away. The movie is an entertaining watch, and Knightley does a wonderful job playing the confused lead character who is trying to figure out what she really wants before it's too late.

4) They Came Together (2014)

This movie is a satirical rom-com, which means that it takes the famous cliches from rom-coms and turns them into comedy gold. They Came Together focuses on Molly (Amy Poehler) who owns an independent candy shop, and Joel (Paul Rudd) who works for a large candy corporation that wants to buy her out.

Ellie Kemper dons the role of Karen, who, along with her partner Kyle (Bill Hader) are forced by Molly and Joel to listen to their long drawn-out love story. This movie is smart and humorous, and there are plenty of fun, kooky characters who will keep you entertained till the very end.

5) The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

All pet owners have wondered at one point or another what their pets are up to at home when they leave for work or other errands. This animated movie starring Ellie Kemper uses that as the premise, and gives viewers a peek into the adventurous life of pets.

The story focusses on Max (Louis C.K.) who adores his owner, Katie (Ellie Kemper). But things become difficult when she gets a new dog named Duke (Eric Stonestreet). They obviously don't get along, but when they learn that Katie is in danger, they decide to work together to save her.

This movie is a great watch for the whole family. It has endearing characters, and the dialogues are witty and memorable. Pet owners in particular will enjoy watching The Secret Life of Pets.

Ellie Kemper's upcoming movie Happiness for Beginners will release on Netflix towards the end of this month. In the meantime, fans can watch these interesting titles starring the talented actor to keep themselves entertained while they wait.