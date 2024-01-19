Death and Other Details complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The new mystery drama addition to Hulu, Death and Other Details, has become one of the best to watch of 2024, eventually capturing the attention of the audience with its double-header debut. The series had its worldwide premiere on January 16, 2024. The show was initially titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, but for some reason, it was eventually changed.
Created by Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, Death and Other Details was initially presumed by the audience to be based on a book. However, the creators eventually cleared the air by revealing that they are huge fans of Agatha Christie's works. So, they decided to merge the essence of the Queen of Crime into their “contemporary world.”
The show follows Imogene Scott (Violette Beane) and Rufus Coteworth (Mandy Patinkin), who find themselves amidst a locked-room murder that takes place on a luxury cruise liner in between the Mediterranean Sea. Follow along with the article to learn more.
How many episodes are there in Death and Other Details
Death and Other Details will run for ten episodes from January 16 to March 5, 2024. Like the first two episodes, the last two installments of the series will also be released in a double-header format. The series will be helmed by many acclaimed directors, from Marc Webb (The Only Boy Living in New York) to David Petrarca (Jack Ryan, two episodes).
Each episode of the mystery drama will have a runtime of 40 to 52 minutes. The complete release schedule of the mystery-drama is listed below:
All cast members in the series
Besides Mandy Patinkin and Violette Beane, the series boasts a bright cast of actors, each portraying characters with crucial roles that significantly contribute to the plot:
- Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Young Imogene
- Lauren Patten as Anna Collier
- Rahul Kohli as Sunil Ranja
- Angela Zhou as Teddy Goh
- Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules
- Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen
- Jack Cutmore-Scott as Lawrence Collier lll, aka Tripp
- Pardis Saremi as Leila
- David Marshall Grant as Lawrence Collier
- Jere Burns as Llewellyn Mathers
- Jayne Atkinson as Katherine Collier
- Christian Svensson as Andreas Windeler
- Annie Q. Riegel as Winnie Goh
- Sofia Rosinsky as Yeva
Where to watch Death and Other Details
Initially titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, Hulu ordered Death and Other Details for Season 1, encompassing ten episodes. For audiences in the U.S., all the latest episodes of the series are exclusively available to stream on Hulu. However, given the geographical limitations of the OTT, the series can be watched globally on Disney+.
Subscribers of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more will be disappointed to learn that the new series is only available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.
About the show
Here’s how the series’ logline describes the plot:
Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, "Death and Other Details" centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner.
It continues:
Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective.
