Death and Other Details complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The new mystery drama addition to Hulu, Death and Other Details, has become one of the best to watch of 2024, eventually capturing the attention of the audience with its double-header debut. The series had its worldwide premiere on January 16, 2024. The show was initially titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, but for some reason, it was eventually changed.

Created by Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, Death and Other Details was initially presumed by the audience to be based on a book. However, the creators eventually cleared the air by revealing that they are huge fans of Agatha Christie's works. So, they decided to merge the essence of the Queen of Crime into their “contemporary world.”

The show follows Imogene Scott (Violette Beane) and Rufus Coteworth (Mandy Patinkin), who find themselves amidst a locked-room murder that takes place on a luxury cruise liner in between the Mediterranean Sea. Follow along with the article to learn more.

How many episodes are there in Death and Other Details

Death and Other Details will run for ten episodes from January 16 to March 5, 2024. Like the first two episodes, the last two installments of the series will also be released in a double-header format. The series will be helmed by many acclaimed directors, from Marc Webb (The Only Boy Living in New York) to David Petrarca (Jack Ryan, two episodes).

Each episode of the mystery drama will have a runtime of 40 to 52 minutes. The complete release schedule of the mystery-drama is listed below:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Chapter Two: Sordid January 16, 2024 Episode 2 Chapter Three: Troublesome January 16, 2024 Episode 3 Chapter Four: Hidden January 23, 2024 Episode 4 Chapter Five: Exquisite January 30, 2024 Episode 5 Chapter Six: Tragic February 6, 2024 Episode 6 Chapter Seven: Memorable February 13, 2024 Episode 7 Chapter Eight: Vanishing February 20, 2024 Episode 8 Chapter Nine: Impossible February 27, 2024 Episode 9 Chapter Ten: Chilling March 5, 2024 Episode 10 Chapter Two: Sordid March 5, 2024

All cast members in the series

Besides Mandy Patinkin and Violette Beane, the series boasts a bright cast of actors, each portraying characters with crucial roles that significantly contribute to the plot:

Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Young Imogene

Lauren Patten as Anna Collier

Rahul Kohli as Sunil Ranja

Angela Zhou as Teddy Goh

Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules

Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Lawrence Collier lll, aka Tripp

Pardis Saremi as Leila

David Marshall Grant as Lawrence Collier

Jere Burns as Llewellyn Mathers

Jayne Atkinson as Katherine Collier

Christian Svensson as Andreas Windeler

Annie Q. Riegel as Winnie Goh

Sofia Rosinsky as Yeva

Where to watch Death and Other Details

Initially titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, Hulu ordered Death and Other Details for Season 1, encompassing ten episodes. For audiences in the U.S., all the latest episodes of the series are exclusively available to stream on Hulu. However, given the geographical limitations of the OTT, the series can be watched globally on Disney+.

Subscribers of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more will be disappointed to learn that the new series is only available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

About the show

Here’s how the series’ logline describes the plot:

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, "Death and Other Details" centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner.

It continues:

Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective.

