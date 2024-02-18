Death and Other Details Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Death and Other Details Episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. With the latest installment revealing Rufus Cotesworth, ‘the world’s greatest detective,’ to be a fraud, the revelation has been a shocking turn of events, which has added a new layer to the narrative.

The series not only killed off two pivotal characters but also unfolded unexpected twists. With Imogene and Rufus nearing the truth, Viktor Sams will have to take new measures to ensure their identity remains shrouded in mystery like it always had been. Follow along with the article to learn more about Death and Other Details Episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and Other Details series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details Episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Death and Other Details Episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Death and Other Details Episode 7

For fans in the U.S., Death and Other Details Episode 7 and all the latest installments of the crime drama will be exclusively available on Hulu. Given the platform’s services are limited to the U.S., fans outside the U.S. can catch the latest episodes of the crime drama on Disney+.

A brief recap of Death and Other Details Episode 6

Death and Other Details Episode 6 saw Rufus tell Imogene that Sunil was one of Viktor Sams’ followers, given his cruise ship had a whole compartment carrying their servers. Sunil eventually admitted that he was totally bankrupt and the ship belonged to Viktor Sams. He further revealed to Imogene that the man who was following them was the same person who broke the deal with him.

Elsewhere, Andrea decided to share crucial evidence on the Colliers with Hilde and requested full immunity in return. However, before they could shake hands on it, Andrea collapsed, coughing up blood, and eventually succumbed to death. Witnessing this, Tripp blamed Llewellyn for being the reason behind her death.

Imogene realized that Winnie was responsible for Andrea’s death as she gave her the poison through IV drips. After some time, Imogene confronted Anna about her family ties with Viktor Sams, which further soured their relationship. Later, chaos broke out on the deck, where Llewellyn shocked everyone by taking his own life.

Imogene started looking around for clues that Llewellyn could have left behind. All of a sudden, Rufus revealed that he was not a great detective like everyone thought him to be, but rather a fraud. Imogene asked Rufus to walk her through everything and unveil what he was hiding all this time.

What to expect from Death and Other Details Episode 7

Death and Other Details Episode 7 is titled Chapter Seven: Memorable. The upcoming episode is likely to see why Rufus Cotesworth called himself a fraud. So fans of Hulu’s whodunit can expect a deeper dive into Rufus’ past, which will shed light on some of his secrets that will play a major role in further continuing the investigation and unmasking Viktor Sams.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details as 2024 progresses.