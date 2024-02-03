Death and Other Details Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Death and Other Details Episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. With the latest installment, the crime drama once again leaves the audience baffled by the mysterious Viktor Sams, who has remained the hot topic since the beginning.

The series continues unraveling the pasts of the characters, and it has become crucial to explore their truth to solve the murder. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, the next episode will likely explore Leila, Alexandra, Teddy, and Winnie.

Additionally, the fifth episode marks the exit of Jules, played by Hugo Diego Garcia, who has escaped the cruise liner with a stowaway family, whom he had been helping for so long. Follow along with the article to learn more about Death and Other Details Episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and Other Details series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details Episode 5 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned above, Death and Other Details Episode 5 is set to release on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 6, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, February 6, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, February 6, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, February 6, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, February 6, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, February 6, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Death and Other Details Episode 5

For fans in the U.S., Death and Other Details Episode 5 and all the latest installments of the series will be available to watch on Hulu. Given the platform’s services are limited to the U.S., fans internationally can catch the latest episodes of the crime drama on Disney+.

A brief recap of Death and Other Details Episode 4

The episode kicked off by showing a glimpse from the past, where Jules, being a complete stranger, saved Sunil’s life when he got himself in a pickle. Later, as a gesture of goodwill, the former was offered a job as a head of security on the SS Varuna. Back to the present, Hilde ordered a lockdown on the SS Varuna, directing guests to stay put until the suspected killer was found.

Imogene was eventually set loose from her constraints, and later, Jules revealed that he had been hiding a stowaway family since the cruise began. Imogene bargained a deal with Jules to interrogate Yeva, the youngest and the only daughter of the family, in return for helping them escape.

Together with Rufus, Imogene tried to learn through what Yeva experienced on the night of the murder, given she was in the vicinity of the crime scene. After the interrogation concluded, Teddy became another suspect as Yeva saw her around the time of the murder. A fight ensued between Sunil and Jules, but eventually, the former agreed to help the latter escape.

Rufus and Imogene learned, after interrogating Teddy, that she was lying to take the fall for her sister Winnie, who later proclaimed herself as the killer of Trubitsky. Later, Jules tried to draw Hilde and others from the stowaways so they could escape, and in the end, he turned himself in.

The final moments of the episode saw Alexandra getting blackmailed by someone who had her and Tripp’s private pictures. Also, Rufus found Leila, who claimed that the killer was still out, and also unveiled that she was working alongside Danny/Trubitsky.

What to expect from Death and Other Details Episode 5 (Speculative)

Death and Other Details Episode 5 will likely explore more about Leila’s past and how she was involved with Danny before his death. The silent character also happens to know a little about the mysterious Viktor Sams, which, after adding to the investigation of Rufus and Imogene, might help them progress significantly in their case.

The episode will also see who is blackmailing Alexandra and why. More secrets are anticipated to come to light as the series wraps up its first half.

