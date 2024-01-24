Death and the Other Details Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Death and the Other Details Episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The latest installment has begun Agent Eriksen’s investigation of the locked-in murder, and this has certainly heightened the tension in SS Varuna’s atmosphere, including for the legendary investigator aboard, Rufus Coteworth.

Rufus’ contribution could help the Agent find the killer soon. However, besides his primary goal, he also has to protect Imogene, who practically is among the suspects, given she smashed the victim’s watch. The latest episode ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving the audience utterly baffled with Jules’ truth coming to the limelight. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and the Other Details series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and the Other Details Episode 4 release date and time for all regions

As stated above, Death and the Other Details Episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, January 30, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, January 30, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, January 30, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, January 30, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, January 30, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, January 30, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Death and the Other Details Episode 4

Fans in the U.S. can catch the latest episodes of the mystery drama exclusively on Hulu. Unfortunately, the platform’s services are limited to the U.S. However, the audience internationally can watch Death and the Other Details Episode 4 and all the latest installments on Disney+.

How many episodes are there in Death and the Other Details Season 1

Death and the Other Details will be running for ten episodes from Jan. 16 to March 5, 2024. The release pattern features double-header formats for the first two and the last two episodes. The episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays with a runtime of 40 to 52 minutes.

A brief recap of Death and the Other Details Episode 3

Together with Rufus, Agent Eriksen continued her investigation. Later, the duo moved to Trubitsky’s room, the crime scene, where they could encounter clues that could lead them to the killer. Eriksen eventually found Trubitsky’s broken sapphire watch. She asserted that someone intentionally broke the watch on purpose.

Elsewhere, Anna was panicking over losing her deal with the Chuns and was also worried about her wife, who had been acting weird lately and was not picking up her calls. Anna tried to convince the matriarch of Chuns to come to the round table. Anna later discovered that Tripp was again losing his sanity with his anger issues.

She later met her father to tell him that she was worthy of being the CEO of Collier Mills by affirming to close the deal with the Chuns. Anna tried to talk to Katherine about the situation but was shocked to see her mother having an affair with Father Toby.

During the break, Leila had a meeting with her crew members, specifically those who were her family, to discuss the current situation, as she didn’t want them to get in trouble. Alexandra discovered that she would be the prime suspect as it was revealed that the killer was hiding inside the bar cart that she sent to Trubitsky’s room.

Alexandra wanted Father Toby to find out who the donor was who made the request. Toby was hesitant to help the Governor after explaining to her that there was a reason for an impenetrable wall to be placed between her and SuperPAC. Imogene, busy with her own investigation, where she was tasked to get the books of Collier Mills, successfully snuck inside Sunil’s cabin.

However, she was eventually caught by Teddy and Sunil. Surprisingly, Sunil agreed to work with her. The duo found that Collier Mills was using banned chemicals, which caught Rufus’ attention. However, for him, without the dates, the documents were useless, given the chemicals were banned in 1989 and the records could be older than that.

Later, Rufus joined Eriksen to inquire about the crew members aboard, and they both eventually discovered that Jules Touissant was an alias with a long rap sheet. Elsewhere, Imogene found Leila and followed her through a secret door, only to encounter Jules.

What to expect from Death and the Other Details Episode 4

Death and the Other Details Episode 4 is titled “Chapter Four: Hidden.” Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, the next episode will likely explore the motives of Jules and whether he is connected with Keith Trubitsky’s murder. Additionally, the episode will unveil why Leila is also inside the secret compartment with Jules and what she is running away from.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and the Other Details Episode 4.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here