Death and Other Details episode 3 recap and ending explained: Secrets of the sea 

In Death and Other Details episode 3 titled Troublesome, Interpol Agent Hilde Eriksen arrives on board to take over the investigation of Keith's murder while Imogene and Rufus continue their own investigations. Furthermore, Imogene follows Teddy to a study room where she and Sunil discover significant information about the Colliers' financial situation from legal documents.

During their discovery, they find a questionable transaction involving a banned pigment. This, in turn, suggests potential wrongdoing by the Colliers. Meanwhile, Anna tries to save a billion-dollar deal with the Chuns but is hindered by family dramas, including her mother Katherine's affair with Father Toby.

Additionally, the episode also teases tension between Anna and her father, Lawrence. The apprehension between them is regarding past events that impacted the company's fortunes.

What happened at the end of Death and Other Details episode 3?

At the end of episode 3 of Death and Other Details, the plot reaches a tense climax. The ending saw Imogene follow Leila into a secret passage on the ship, but instead of finding Leila, she is apprehended by Jules. It's revealed that Jules has been using a fake identity and is, in turn, a long-time criminal.

Moving forward, other characters are engaged in their own subplots. This includes Cotesworth and Eriksen searching Jules and Simon's room and discovering Jules' true identity. The disclosure of Jules' identity unravels his criminal past. Moreover, this twist raises questions about Jules' potential involvement in Keith's murder and his awareness of it.

The episode ends with a sense of intrigue and suspense, leaving viewers questioning how these revelations will impact the ongoing investigation and the relationships between the characters.

What happened in the second episode of Death and Other Details?

In the second episode of Death and Other Details, the investigation into the murder of Keith Trubitsky (Danny) on the cruise ship intensifies. The episode saw Rufus Cotesworth questioning various guests and crew members to piece together the events of the fateful night.

During the investigation, one key detail emerged regarding the bar cart. It is discovered that a bar cart delivered to Keith's room was ordered from Tripp Collier's suite. In addition, it is also disclosed that the order was placed by a woman's voice.

Notably, Imogene Scott plays a crucial role in this episode as Rufus tasks her with accessing the Colliers' financial records. These records are believed to hold vital information that could shed light on the murder. Additionally, Imogene strives to gain Anna Collier's trust to fulfill this task. The episode concludes with the arrival of Interpol, signifying a new turn in the investigation.

How many episodes are there in Death and Other Details?

Death and Other Details consists of 10 episodes in its first season. Below is the release schedule for all the episodes of the show:

Chapter One: Rare - January 16, 2024

- January 16, 2024 Chapter Two: Sordid - January 16, 2024

- January 16, 2024 Chapter Three: Troublesome - January 23, 2024

- January 23, 2024 Chapter Four: Hidden - January 30, 2024

- January 30, 2024 Chapter Five: Exquisite - February 6, 2024

- February 6, 2024 Chapter Six: Tragic - February 13, 2024

- February 13, 2024 Chapter Seven: Memorable - February 20, 2024

- February 20, 2024 Chapter Eight: Vanishing - February 27, 2024

- February 27, 2024 Chapter Nine: Impossible - March 5, 2024

- March 5, 2024 Chapter Ten: Chilling- March 5, 2024

Death and Other Details episodes released so far are available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu.