When are Disney+ and Hulu merging into one app? Details explored

Disney+ and Hulu are working on merging and putting all their shows and movies in one app, while the individual services will remain operational as well. A one-app experience on Disney+ and Hulu is set to be introduced by March 2024, according to statements made by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company's earnings call and on CNBC ahead of the quarterly earnings release.

Disney owns the majority of Hulu, with a 67% ownership stake in the service. Even though Disney doesn't have full control of Hulu, people who subscribe to Disney+ can get a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.

The Bundle ( Image Via Hulu Press)

The one-app experience will include Hulu originals such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, along with ABC's Abbott Elementary and library series like Family Guy and 911 (which is also transitioning to ABC after six seasons on Fox).

How much did Disney pay for Hulu?

At the time of the deal between Disney+ and Hulu, both companies agreed that Hulu was worth at least $27.5 billion. Though Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, mentioned in a September investor conference that they picked this value five years ago, the company is now more valuable.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Disney is buying Comcast's portion of Hulu, and it plans to spend $8.61 billion to acquire the remaining 33% owned by Comcast, making Disney the sole owner of Hulu.

When are Disney+ and Hulu merging?

According to the latest news, changes to the Disney+ and Hulu merger are expected to begin in late 2023, and by 2024, Disney may fully own Hulu, leading to a unified one-app experience.

A beta version of the combined app is likely to be introduced in December 2023, allowing users, especially those subscribed to both services, to set up profiles and manage app controls.

This beta version may also grant Disney+ subscribers access to mature content on Hulu. The official launch is scheduled for spring 2024, pending the completion of the appraisal process, which is anticipated to conclude in early 2024.

Who owned Hulu previously?

The ownership of Hulu hasn't been a single-hand affair. Back in 2010, Jason Kilar was the CEO of Hulu, claiming profits in two quarters and eyeing over $100 million in revenue by the summer. By August 16, 2010, reports hinted at Hulu going public (IPO), potentially valuing the company at over $2 billion.

On June 21, 2011, news broke that Hulu was pondering a sale due to an "unsolicited offer." However, on October 13, 2011, Hulu and its owners decided not to sell, as the bids received didn't meet their satisfaction. In September of that year, Hulu expanded internationally, launching in Japan.

Despite falling $80 million short of its revenue target in 2011, Hulu pushed forward. The CEO position, vacant since 2010, was officially filled by Mike Hopkins on October 17, 2013.

In October 2012, Providence sold its 10 percent stake, and in February 2014, Nippon Television Network Corporation acquired Hulu's Japanese business. Time Warner (now Warner Bros. Discovery) joined the Hulu scene on August 3, 2016, acquiring a 10 percent stake. Leadership changes saw Mike Hopkins leave, replaced by Randy Freer, who became CEO on October 24, 2017.

Disney+ is now all set to acquire Hulu for $27.5 billion, of which the majority of Hulu, with 67%, is with Disney+, and the remaining is also set to be acquired for a grand merger of Disney+ and Hulu.

What can you watch on Hulu?

Hulu has a collection of over 1,200 movies and 1,300 TV shows to offer its subscribers. This includes both in-house content and content from third-party sources. JustWatch is a tool that helps subscribers navigate through the Hulus library by allowing a filter based on their preferences, such as genre, release date, age rating, and IMDb rating.

Movie Parasite on Hulu (Image via IMDb)

The subscribers have access to a range of movies that cater to their tastes. They can enjoy acclaimed films like Parasite and The Shape of Water or opt for family adventures like Sonic the Hedgehog, Shrek, and Trolls World Tour.

When it comes to TV shows on Hulu, there's something for everyone, with genres ranging from reality competition shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race to dramas like Twin Peaks, which subscribers will have access to after the merger of Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition to this, Hulu caters to an audience by offering documentaries like WeWork and Victoria’s Secret; Angels and Demons. They also provide animated content, such as Futurama along with series like Koala Man and Solar Opposites.

WeWork on Hulu (Image via Youtube)

If viewers are in the mood for some laughs, they must check out comedies like Ramy, Reservation Dogs, or The Great. Drama enthusiasts have options too, with shows like Tell Me Lies and Reasonable Doubt, while suspense lovers can delve into American Horror Story or Class of ‘09.

With its selection of content spanning genres, Hulu truly offers something for everyone, making it an incredibly versatile streaming platform.

With an unparalleled merger of content, immerse yourself in a world of limitless possibilities, drama, movies, originals, and documentaries. Join the bundle for an extraordinary streaming journey!