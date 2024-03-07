Death and Other Details season 2: Everything we know so far

After unmasking the real Viktor Sams, which had been a jaw-dropping revelation as anticipated, the story is still far from done, as Death and Other Details season 2 is likely in the cards. The first season had a great run, garnering a lot of praise from the whodunit audiences around the globe who appreciated Agatha Christie’s influence in the storyline, the unique setting, and the fascinating cast.

While the main story reached its ultimate conclusion, revealing Viktor Sams and exploring the truth about other locked-room murders, the startling yet grotesque cliffhanger left the door open for a possible sequel down the line. Follow along with the article to learn more about Death and Other Details season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and Other Details. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details season 2 gets latest updates from the creators

For starters, the series was presumed to be limited, with no possibility of a Death and Other Details season 2 like most of the whodunit shows, where the story typically wraps up after the mystery is solved.

However, unlike others, the series ends up with a massive cliffhanger where Imogene and her friends encounter something that is horrifying and seems more intentional, as if someone is trying to warn the amateur sleuth.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, the series' creators, disclosed that there is more to the story, teasing a Death and Other Details season 2 on the horizon. McAdams revealed that the renewal won’t be an anthology. Here’s what McAdams had to say about the series renewal:

McAdams:

The four people who are standing there looking at the severed leg at the end of Season 1 — Imogene, Leila (Pardis Saremi), Teddy (Angela Zhou), and Jules (Hugo Diego Garcia) — we’ve talked about them being the people that carry us into a future season to investigate more crimes.

From the very beginning, the team has talked about this story being about who the audience believes is the greatest detective in Rufus Cotesworth. Yet in reality, it’s about “the rise of the next World’s Greatest Detective in Imogene.

Weiss:

She goes from being someone who tries to do it all herself to being part of a team of sleuths,” Weiss said. “I mean, attractive, young, brilliant people going off to solve more murders together feels fun to us.If the series does get another season, it won’t follow an anthology format. But that doesn’t mean the show will keep paying homage to the “Murder on the Orient Express” author.

McAdams:

I don’t think every season of the show is going to feel like a new Agatha Christie reset. We were using that because that’s the world that Rufus Cotesworth comes from. If we’re lucky enough to make more, we’ll be different every year, I think.

Weiss:

We’ve been talking about what would it look like in Season 2 if we were inspired by Sherlock Holmes?” Weiss teased. That setup would cast Imogene as the Baker Street detective and her friend-turned-rival Anna (Lauren Patten) as her Moriarty.

McAdams:

There will certainly be more murders if we are so lucky to be able to make more. But it’s not a whole reset of the table.

While Death and Other Details season 2 is yet to be confirmed, fans can take the time to speculate what the upcoming plot developments will see. Maybe the hints are laid out in the first season itself, as the brilliant detective Rufus Coesworth always says: Details matter.’

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details as 2024 progresses.