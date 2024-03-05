Death and Other Details Season 1 ending explained: Who was Viktor Sams?

Like every whodunit there ever had been, the finale of Death and Other Details also had crime drama enthusiasts waiting impatiently to learn how it would end end. The series made its global debut on January 16, 2024, beginning the year with some mystery and paving the way for a suspense-filled journey.

Likewise, the show also imparted a climactic conclusion with a double-header finale encompassing lots of dramatic twists and turns that had the fans on the edge of their seats. However, unlike the other whodunit series, since the show kicked off, the series was all about the perpetrator orchestrating the murders and blackmailing corrupt billionaires from the shadows.

The only alias that kept fans eager to learn more about them was Viktor Sams, the mystery star of the show, who remained in the dark until the series' penultimate episode. With a jaw-dropping revelation, the series finally closes the chapter on the enigmatic individual, revealing it was someone that Imogene sought for decades.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Hulu’s Death and Other Details. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details Season 1: Viktor Sams was on the ship since it set sail

Kira as Hilde on the left and as herself on the right (Image via Hulu)

As seen in the penultimate episode, titled ‘Vanishing,’ Imogene managed to decrypt Danny’s notes and figured out that the reason for his death was he figured out about Viktor Sams’ identity already on day one. Like Imogene, Danny possessed the unique ability never to forget a face he encountered. As Danny did his homework, he met someone on the cruise who was not on the list.

The mystery person whom Danny encountered and the enigmatic Viktor Sams was none other than Agent Hilde Eriksen. However, compared to what followed next, Hilde being the perpetrator could be considered minor. It was eventually unveiled that everything that Viktor Sams did was personal, like a grudge over the Colliers.

Subsequently, it appeared that Viktor or Hilde was Imogene’s mother, Kira Scott, since the beginning. The Colliers attacked Kira to stop her from exposing their truth, so she sought Andreas Windeler’s help to disappear and become a ghost. Kira followed all the rules that Andreas laid out for her, which also involved blasting her own car to make it look like she died.

Among the rules, Kira also had to make the hard choice of leaving her daughter behind for her goal to destroy the Colliers. Kira went through many surgical procedures to alter her appearance, even permanently changing her eye color, which is why even her genius daughter couldn’t figure out that Hilde was her mother since her arrival.

Death and Other Details Season 1: Why Kira wanted Danny dead

In a nutshell, for Kira, Danny was merely collateral damage, as his discovery could potentially jeopardize the extensive mission she had undertaken, upon which everything depended. Imogene was heartbroken, given Danny was the person who, like Rufus, was trying to solve the case to bring Kira Justice and ended up being killed by her.

Kira simply brushed this off by saying this decision of hers was yet another ‘hard choice’ that she took to ensure the mission went smoothly. With four murders until the end of Death and Other Details Season 1, the most unfortunate and uncalled-for death of a character remains to be of Danny.

Death and Other Details Season 1: Who killed Katherine Collier

During the eighth episode, when Katherine’s truth came to light, it was suspected among fans that she could be Viktor Sams, who orchestrated Kira’s death. However, it was disclosed that Katherine was just a part of her husband’s plan and didn’t participate as a perpetrator. All Katherine ever wanted was to preserve their family’s reputation and wealth.

Unlike her mother, Anna wasn’t so corrupt at heart and couldn’t listen to Katherine explain her selfish nature. After hearing her mother belittling Imogene’s fate and expressing that Kira’s death was a deserved one, Anna couldn’t stop herself and struck her mother with an iron rod. In the meantime, Kira, as Hilde, arrived at the scene and proclaimed to help her.

Death and Other Details Season 1: Why Imogene gets her mother arrested

Kira, as seen in Death and Other Details season 1, episode 10 (Image via Hulu)

In the final episode, Imogene and Kira agree to leave everything behind and move someplace far away to make up for the lost time. However, this was just a distraction as Imogene knew that her mother had become corrupt herself while blackmailing other unscrupulous billionaires.

With the help of her friends, including Sunil, Jules, Angela, and Leila, moved all the servers from the ship before it blew up. Kira was also responsible for Lawrence’s dementia, as she changed his protein shake with the one that comprised Captionem Blue. The same chemical pigment killed the workers at the Collier Mills.

Since then, Imogene and others have been keeping tabs on Kira’s activities, and it came to light that she became selfish in the pursuit of her revenge. The FBI raided all of Kira, aka Viktor Sams’ operations and hideouts. With the help of Rufus and others, Kira helped the authorities catch her mother.

Death and Other Details Season 1: What happened at the end of the series

Anna, as seen in Death and Other Details season 1, episode 10 (Image via Hulu)

In the final moments of the episode, Andreas meets Anna to tell her that she needs something to do for Kira. It is unknown why Kira helped Anna, but it appeared that they had entered into some contract, which could likely be revealed in the second season of Death and Other Details. With Kira being the Viktor Sams herself, despite getting arrested, it is not the end of the road for her.

The series ended with the more gory and bloodier conclusion that no one saw coming, with Imogene, Leila, Jules, and Angela running into severed limbs lying on a thick sheet of snow. It is unknown who this person is and who has killed them, but one thing is evident the mystery drama is far from the end.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details as 2024 progresses.