Death and Other Details episode 8 ending explained: Why did Lawrence want Kira out of the picture?

With the last two episodes to be released in a double-header format, Death and Other Details episode 8 becomes the penultimate installment of the series, setting the stage for the grand finale. The latest plot developments have stirred things up once more by revealing Cecilia’s past and making unanticipated revelations that no one saw coming.

Moreover, with Katherine’s unanticipated death, the series marked its fourth death on the floating vessel, further intensifying the mystery and suspense. With each episode, Imogene and Rufus got closer to the answers they needed to complete the puzzle. However, with Viktor Sams taking charge by sending his men to intervene, the intrigue and thrill among fans have skyrocketed.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Death and Other Details episode 8. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details episode 8: Was Lawrence Collier behind the death of Kira

Although Lawrence didn’t physically kill Kira, he played the role of the perpetrator, given he confessed to Imogene that he was the one who “made a phone call.” Although their history remains shrouded in riddles, like Llewellyn, Lawrence also liked Kira and didn’t want to take such a big step.

However, with Kira going public about Collier Mills’ crimes against its workers, he found it necessary to silence her. Lawrence knew that Kira possessed all the crucial intel about his company, which could have ruined him and his reputation.

Believing Imogene to be Kira herself, given his onset dementia, Lawrence revealed that he tried requesting Kira to stop, but she never listened, despite his persistent attempts. In the end, Lawrence sought Viktor Sams’ help to stop Kira.

Now, it has come to light that Collier Mills was in ties with Viktor Sams for a long time, and they also have something to do with the Captionem Blue incident. Viktor Sams’ motives are unclear, but the way the episode ended indicates they are determined to keep their identities secret. and will do whatever it takes to prevent the world from discovering them.

Death and Other Details episode 8: Who is the real father of Anna

Anna finds out about her father, as seen in Death and Other Details episode 8 (Image via Hulu)

During her conversation with Cecilia, Anna was persistent in acquiring the position of the CEO at Collier Mills. However, with the Chuns holding a major stake in the company, the decision was up to Cecilia, and she refused to give Anna the role.

However, her decision wasn’t driven by a grudge against the Colliers but was influenced by the recent shocking information that surprised everyone present.

After threatening Father Toby’s son for something unrevealed, Cecilia discovered that Lawrence wasn’t Anna’s father. As Katherine unveiled the truth to her daughter, it came to light that Anna’s biological father was Llewellyn Mathers, their family lawyer whom she hated all her life. The truth left Anna shell-shocked.

Being an ambitious person who could do anything to claim what is rightfully hers, Anna never wavered in her pursuit of getting control over Collier Mills, unlike her brother Tripp. However, with Lawrence’s dementia and Katherine's death, the once-promising prospect of her success now appears unattainable.

Death and Other Details episode 8: Why Cecilia wants to destroy the Colliers

Young Cecilia, , as seen in Death and Other Details episode 8 (Image via Hulu)

The much-anticipated segment Death and Other Details episode 8, which served as a cliffhanger in the previous installment, was finally addressed in the second half of the episode. After Imogene called out Cecilia as Kira’s only witness to Collier Mills’ crimes, Cecilia had to reveal her story, which served as another shocker for everyone present in the dining hall.

Cecilia revealed that she was a worker once in the clothing industry in China, which Collier Mills eventually acquired. During that time, Cecilia met a man who was kind to her, and they fell in love. They later married each other and had a baby girl (Eleanor’s mother). As time flew by, the couple lived happily until Collier Mills introduced a new pigment, Captionem Blue.

The toxic pigment gravely affected all the workers' health, including Cecilia’s husband, who got bedridden and later died. Like many workers’ families, Lawrence bought their silence on this matter and effectively swept this incident under the rug. However, Cecilia used this money to build her own company from scratch and made it into an empire.

After she met Kira, who brought up evidence that had everything about the Collier Mills’ Captionem Blue incident, Cecilia decided to join the fight. However, with Alexandra bailing out, Cecilia and Kira lost civil support. Nevertheless, Cecilia continued the battle, and now she owns 51% of the Collier Mills.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details as 2024 progresses.