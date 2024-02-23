Death and Other Details Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Death and Other Details Episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Given the latest developments, Imogene and Rufus are now very close to concluding their investigation, yet rising tension hints at forthcoming hurdles in their path. Episode 7 not only delved into Rufus’ memories but also explored Imogene’s own recollection of how she had been locked away for years.

Since the beginning of the series, it was pretty much apparent that Imogene was blessed with Eidetic memory, commonly known as photographic memory, which had been a trump card for Rufus to progress in his case. Imogene has finally encountered someone substantial, marking a significant step towards unraveling the mystery. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and Other Details series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details Episode 8 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned above, Death and Other Details Episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Death and Other Details Episode 8

For fans in the U.S., Death and Other Details Episode 8 and all the latest and preceding episodes of the crime drama will be available exclusively on Hulu. Given the platform’s services are limited to the U.S., fans outside the U.S. can catch the series on Disney+.

A brief recap of Death and Other Details Episode 6

While exploring Rufus’ memories, Imogene learned that he took Kira’s case only because the Colliers paid him generously. After meeting young Imogene, who had a unique gift of seeing things that others couldn’t, he worked on the case wholeheartedly.

It eventually came to light that Rufus left Kira’s case because of the Colliers and Imogene’s grandmother, prompting him to step away. Concerned for the child's mental health, they decided not to proceed with the investigation.

However, despite breaking young Imogene’s heart, Rufus continued with the investigation on his own with his partner Danny, just to cherish the promise to the child. Imogene was surprised to learn that Rufus never gave up on the investigation.

After discovering that the answers lie beneath her own locked memories, Rufus helped Imogene, guiding her to remember what happened moments before Kira’s death. Imogene finally realized that her mother had met Alexandra to share the intel about Collier Mills.

Kira had evidence against the company being responsible for the death of several employees due to the usage of Captionem Blue. Imogene also learned that her mother brought along a witness whose identity was kept a secret.

This witness was all set to go on record against the Colliers, but after Alexandra withdrew, their testimony became shrouded in mystery. After trying her best to remember the face of the very witness, Imogene discovered that she was none other than Cecilia Chun.

What to expect from Death and Other Details Episode 8

Death and Other Details Episode 8, “Chapter Eight: Vanishing,” will explore what really happened with Cecelia Chun and why she was ready to go on record against the Colliers. Given the conversation, it is likely that someone beloved to Cecilia lost their life amidst the Collier Mills’ Captionem Blue incident. More details are expected to come to light, bringing Rufus and Imogene closer to the answers.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details Episode 8.