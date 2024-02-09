Death and Other Details Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Death and Other Details Episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. As the plot thickens, the mystery surrounding Viktor Sams becomes more intricate, deepening the mystery surrounding the enigmatic individual or the clandestine group of people in the crime drama.

With the latest episode, the death of Keith Trubitsky has been overshadowed by a couple of things, given Winnie has decided to take the fall. Now, Rufus has no choice but to reawaken his detective genius to find out the truth concealed in ‘plain sight.’ Given the ultimate cliffhanger, fans are left on the edge, unprepared for the anticipation building up in the next episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and Other Details series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details Episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Sticking to its schedule, Death and Other Details Episode 6 is all set to release on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, February 13, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Death and Other Details Episode 6

For fans in the U.S., Death and Other Details Episode 6 and all the series' latest installments can be streamed on Hulu. Given the platform’s services are limited to the U.S., fans outside the U.S. can catch the latest episodes of the crime drama on Disney+.

A brief recap of Death and Other Details Episode 5

Episode 4 kicked off with Leila confessing to Rufus that she met Danny and warned him about Viktor Sams before his demise. She further explained that the Colliers weren’t working alongside the enigmatic alias but were their victims, being blackmailed for something that was still shrouded in mystery.

A flashback of Leila showcased that Viktor Sams likely attacked her after her car’s system was hacked. Leila wanted Anna to get off the ship, but given the latter was fixated on closing the deal with the Chuns, the former had no choice but to ask for a divorce.

Elsewhere, Imogene and Sunil successfully managed to help the stowaway family reach Malta. Sunil wanted to help Imogene, so he told her he knew someone who could get details on the Collier’s shipment receipt. In the meantime, they decided to unwind in the beauty of Malta.

Imogene and Sunil gave away the receipt to a forensic accountant and eventually headed back for the ship. While returning, they noticed that someone was following them, but they successfully managed to evade the pursuer.

Back on the ship, the Chuns agreed to fund a $3 billion capital infusion, albeit in return for acquiring fifty-one percent of Collier Mills’ stakes. Anna was hesitant, but Lawrence wanted to close the deal, so he accepted the offer.

While investigating the ship routes and crew on board, Rufus found something odd about Deck C of the cruise liner, and after getting there, he encountered a secret space that others didn’t know about.

What to expect from Death and Other Details Episode 6

Death and Other Details Episode 6 will resume on the groundbreaking revelation by Rufus Cotesworth. From the looks of the cliffhanger, he may have encountered an enormous server room, which will likely lead him and the investigation toward the mysterious Viktor Sams.

However, things are also expected to get worse, given the alias has a reputation for raining havoc on their rivals. Additionally, the official logline for episode 6 by Hulu confirms that:

"Imogene is betrayed by someone close to her as more victims fall prey to Viktor Sams."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details Episode 6.

