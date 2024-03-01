Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10 will be released on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:00 am ET.

With new revelations coming to light and the death of another character, the penultimate episode has lastly set the stage for the double-header grand finale that will answer everything, starting from who Viktor Sams is.

Since the start of Hulu’s new locked-room murder mystery, the piling up of theories has kept up the intrigue among the whodunit audience globally. The show has garnered a lot of praise for its plot, direction, unique cast and everything that contributed to its successful run.

With the excitement reaching a fever pitch, fans now eagerly await the finale to reveal all its secrets.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and Other Details series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned above, Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10 will be released on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the finale with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10?

Fans in the U.S. can catch Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10 or the grand finale exclusively on Hulu.

Whodunit enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the OTT platform also includes shows like A Murder at the End of the World, Only Murders in the Building, Murdoch Mysteries and many more murder mysteries in its enormous catalog.

Unfortunately, Hulu’s services are limited to the U.S, but fans globally can still catch the grand finale of the series and the preceding episodes on Disney+.

A brief recap of Death and Other Details Episode 8

The episode started from what transpired one hour before, right where the eighth episode concluded, the moment when Llewellyn committed suicide.

With the help of Imogene, Jules broke free from the cell, and after hearing Sunil’s story, they decided to work together. Deeply affected by Llewellyn’s death, Winnie confined herself in the kitchen’s storage area.

After realizing that someone was sending Llewellyn expensive champagne one after the other, she thoroughly checked the area and found a cork with a tiny incision. After taking that to Hilde and Rufus, it was revealed that someone intentionally poisoned the man with ricin.

During the dinner, when Anna tried to convince Cecilia that she was a good fit for the position of CEO, Cecilia rejected her by saying she wasn’t a Collier. Eventually, Katherine disclosed that Llewellyn is Anna’s biological father.

After some time, Imogene arrived, revealing Cecilia as the witness and her mother as the whistleblower who wanted to bring the Collier Mills down.

Cecilia disclosed the truth that she was a worker at Collier Mills’s branch in China, a place where she met her husband for the very first time.

The two eventually married and had a baby (Eleanor’s mother). However, things became worse when her husband’s health started deteriorating due to the company employing a new pigment, Captionem Blue.

Like many other victims, Cecilia’s husband also died, and she was handed over a cheque. Cecilia used that money to build her own empire, and after many years, she met Kira, who wanted to help her fight the case against the Colliers to bring justice to her husband and all the victims.

Imogene decided to confront Lawrence and eventually discovered that he had dementia after he called her by her mother’s name. Nevertheless, Imogene played along and found out that he had asked Viktor Sams to kill Kira.

The episode concluded with Katherine being found dead in the pool, Jules and Sunil finding live explosives on the ship, and Viktor Sam's men boarding SS Varuna.

What to expect from Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10?

Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10 are titled “Chapter Nine: Impossible” and “Chapter Ten: Chilling.”

The final episode will see the stories of all the characters aboard, connected to the murders, and the affiliations with Viktor Sams converge at one point. The episode will reveal not only who the mystery man behind all this chaos is but also who killed Llewellyn and Katherine.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details episodes 9 &10.