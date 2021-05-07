Deceived by My Mother-in-Law: Airtime, storyline,where to watch, and everything about the LMN thriller movie

Lifetime is back with a new addition to its collection of thrillers and this time, it chronicles Kristin’s life through “Deceived by My Mother-in-Law”. Starring alongside lead actress Allison McAtee are Dey Young and Jackee Harry. If you’re thrilled to watch the network's latest film about the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo and their dark secrets, here’s everything you need to know about “Deceived by My Mother-in-Law” ahead of its release.

When will it air?

“Deceived by My Mother-in-Law” will premiere on May 7 at 8 PM ET on LMN only.

Also Read: Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl: Airtime, storyline, cast, where to watch, and everything about the LMN thriller movie

Plotline

The official synopsis for Deceived by My Mother-in-Law reads, “With the help of her therapist, Denise, Kristin is recovering from an awful attack by a stalker. After meeting and marrying James, life seems to be going great until her mother-in-law, Maggie, moves in unexpectedly. Friction turns to fighting as Kristin tries to keep it all together until she discovers her new family has ulterior motives.”

Meet the Cast

Allison McAtee

Allison McAtee essays Kristen in Deceived by My Mother-in-Law. She began modeling at a young age after she was discovered by a model agent when she was 14. Allison is best known for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Hell Ride” and Jon Favreau’s “Iron Man”. Her other acting credits consist of films such as “Bloomington”, television series “Californication” and “The Haves and the Have Nots”.

Dey Young

American actress Dey Young is seen in the role of Maggie in Deceived by My Mother-in-Law. She is popular for acting in films such as “Pretty Woman”, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll”, “High School” and “Spaceballs” among others. She has also made a guest appearance in “Star Trek: Depp Space Nine: A Simple Investigation”.

Jackee Harry

(Image Via Celebrity Net Wroth)

Jackee Harry is seen as Kristin’s therapist Denise in Deceived by My Mother-in-Law. She began her acting career with debut in “Another World” opposite Morgan Freeman. Jackee later appeared on “227”. The actress has made guest appearances on “Designing Women”, “Hollywood Squares”, “7th Heaven”, “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Amen”.

Also Read: Revenge Delivered: Airtime, storyline, cast, where to watch, and everything about the Lifetime thriller movie

Who created Deceived by My Mother-in-Law?

David DeCoteau helmed the script by Robert Dean Klein for Deceived by My Mother-in-Law. Barry Barnholtz, Zelma Kiwi and Jeffrey Schenck have served as the executive producers.

You can watch the preview for the LMN thriller on Lifetime's official site.