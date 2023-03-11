Declan Mckenna Tour 2023: Tickets, Presale, where to buy, dates and venues

On March 9, 2023, British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna has recently announced his The Big Return tour of North America through his official Twitter handle. The tour will begin with him performing at Corona Theatre in Montreal on May 25, stretching over a period of nine months to finally conclude with his performance in Pomona city on November 4.

Tickets can be availed from the singer's official website- declanmckenna.net. The tickets for his tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17, at 10 am local time. However, the pre-sale will start on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 am local time, with the Spotify pre-sale beginning the following day, i.e., Wednesday.

Declan Mckenna's tour will stretch over a period of nine months

The full list of dates and venues for the joint tour are listed below:

May 25, 2023 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre*

May 27, 2023| Boston, MA | Boston Calling*

May 28, 2023 | Albany, NY | Empire Life*

May 30, 2023 | Syracuse, NY | The Westcott Theater*

May 31, 2023| Buffalo, NY | Town Ballroom*

Jun 01, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Mr. Smalls Theatre*

Jun 02, 2023 | Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer*

Jun 04, 2023 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater*

Jun 05, 2023 | Washington, DC | The Anthem*

Jun 06, 2023 | Richmond, VA | The National*

Jun 08, 2023 | Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle*

Jun 09, 2023 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel*

Jun 11, 2023 | Knoxville, TN | The Mill & Mine*

Jun 13, 2023 | Orlando, FL | The Beacham*

Jun 14, 2023| St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live*

Jun17, 2023 | Birmingham, AL | Zydeco*

Jun 18, 2023 | Atlanta, GA | The Eastern*

Jun 19, 2023 | Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom*

Jul 11, 2023 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall^

Jul 13, 2023 |Ottawa, Ontario| Ottawa Bluesfest^

Jul 15, 2023 | South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground^

Jul 17, 2023 | Portland, ME | State Theatre^

Jul 18, 2023 | Providence, RI | Fete Music Hall^

Jul 20, 2023 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Steel^

Jul 21, 2023 | New York, NY | Webster Hall^

Jul 22, 2023 | Harrisburg, PA | XL Live^

Jul 25, 2023 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Ballroom^

Jul 26, 2023 | Detroit, MI | The Majestic Theatre^

Jul 28, 2023 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s^

Jul 29, 2023 | Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre^

Jul 30, 2023 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl Nashville^

Aug 01, 2023 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall^

Sep 27, 2023 | New Haven, CT | Toad’s Place~

Oct 01,2023 | Columbia, SC | The Senate~

Oct 02, 2023 | Athens, GA | Georgia Theatre~

Oct 03, 2023 | Chattanooga, TN | The Signal~

Oct 05, 2023 | New Orleans, LA | Toulouse Theatre~

Oct 16, 2023 | Albuquerque, NM | El Rey Theater~

Oct 17, 2023 | Tempe, AZ | Marquee Theatre~

Oct 19,2023 | Denver, CO | Ogden Theatre~

Oct 21, 2023 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union~

Oct 23, 2023 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo~

Oct 25, 2023 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater~

Oct 29, 2023 | Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom~

Oct 31, 2023 | Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades~

Nov 1, 2023 | Oakland, CA | Fox Theater~

Nov 3, 2023| Los Angeles, CA | The Novo~

Nov 4, 2023| Pomona, CA | The Fox Theater~

McKenna will be joined by three talented artists on his tour, namely:

Allie Crow Buckley - ~ Eli Smart - ^ Oracle Sisters - *

British singer McKenna's music is known for its indie-pop sound

Declan McKenna performing live in concert (Image via Getty)

Declan McKenna is a British singer-songwriter born in 1998. He gained popularity in 2015 with his single Brazil, which won the Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition. He released his debut album, What Do You Think About The Car? in 2017, which received critical acclaim and featured the hit single Humongous.

McKenna's music is known for its socially conscious lyrics and indie-pop sound. He has since released two more albums, Zeros in 2020 and Beautiful Faces in 2022, and has toured extensively in the UK and internationally, gaining a devoted fan base along the way.

The singer is currently in the studio working with producer Gianluca Buccellati in LA and his hometown of Brighton, UK, on the follow-up to his latest album, Zeros.

