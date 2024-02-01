"Definitely not": Janelle Pierzina confirms she'll never appear on Big Brother again

TV veteran Janelle Pierzina, who was recently banished from The Traitors season 2, confirms she’ll never appear on Big Brother again. The 44-year-old was one of the 22 greatest strategic competitors across reality TV, who entered the Ardoss Castle in the Scottish Highland, for the second installment.

Unfortunately, her run on the show ended in episode 5, which aired on January 25, as she was voted for banishment. Janelle Pierzina rose to fame after making her debut on Big Brother. The veteran has competed on the show four times in seasons 6, 7, 14, and 22.

After her exit from The Traitors, Janelle told Entertainment Weekly:

“Definitely not. No. I really don't want to play Big Brother anymore.”

Janelle Pierzina announces retirement from Big Brother

Janelle clarified that she has nothing against the reality show but she’s contemplating whether she wants to do TV anymore. Janelle noted:

“I don't really even know if I'm going to do any more TV after this (The Traitors).”

The veteran stated she owes her success to the show but having done it a lot of time, Janelle thinks she is over it now. The 44-year-old added:

“As much as I love the show and I'm respectful of what it's given me in my life and what it's done for me, I really don't want to do that. I don't want to sit in a house and talk and talk and talk to people all day long. I just had my 44th birthday, so I'm kind of over that.”

Though she doesn’t want to return to the show, Janelle is interested in doing quick little projects that finish quickly and earn her money such as the Buddy Games. In her words, she is being “super selective.” When asked if she’s contemplating appearing on Survivor, Janelle denied:

“After I did Snake in the Grass, I don't think I can do Survivor. Yeah, the bugs were getting to me sleeping in the jungle. It was really not for me.”

Notably, Janelle Pierzina was a co-winner of Snake in the Grass.

How was Janelle Pierzina evicted from The Traitors season 2?

In episode 5, a plethora of accusations were lamented on Janelle as a majority of players suspected her to be a traitor. Meanwhile, she attempted to convince others to vote out Dan Gheesling, who was in fact a traitor. Amidst suspicion, Dan skillfully manipulated contestants to send Janelle into banishment.

She received nine votes from CT, Sandra, Parvati, Dan, Phaedra, Sheree, Kevin, Kate, and MJ. On the other hand, Dan’s vote count only reached five votes from Trishelle, Janelle, Peter, Bergie, and John. Alum Cumming, the host of The Traitors season 2, is joined by a new co-host: his dog Lala, as his trusty sidekick.

In the previous season, four-time Survivor alum Cirie Fields won the game by defeating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, Big Brother players Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr, and her Survivor pal Stephanie LaGrossa, among others. After winning the show, 53-year-old Cirie later competed on Big Brother 25 alongside her son Jared Fields.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PST/ 9 p.m. EST on Peacock.