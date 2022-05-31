DeLorean teases their  Alpha5 EV car: "This sucker's electric' but fans aren't happy about design

The first photographs of DeLorean Motor Company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle (EV), the brand's attempt to renew the DeLorean moniker in an all-electric form, have been released.

The Alpha 5 has iconic gull-wing doors and can hit 60mph in roughly 2.99 seconds (or 88mph in 4.35 seconds, if you're curious). It's based on the famed '80s-era, and it is recognized for its appearance in Back to the Future.

The automobile will be unveiled to the public tonight at 9 p.m. Pacific Time and the company hopes to display it at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 18.

The first car was released in 1981, and the automobile is well known for being a time machine in the 1985 film Back to the Future.

The new DMC, created in 1995, is unrelated to the previous Motor Company founded in 1975 by John DeLorean, which went bankrupt in 1982.

Since then, the new company has largely worked as a repair and restoration company for classic DMC automobiles, having acquired the former company's logo and parts inventory.

DeLorean Alpha5 EV specs

The latest EV is expected to include a 100kWh battery pack with a range of more than 300 miles and power a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system.It will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.99 seconds to 0-88 mph in 4.35 seconds. The top speed is expected to be 155 miles per hour.

Tomas @ AcmeBlog @TheAcmeBlog



thenarf.com/2022/05/30/thi… The DeLorean Motor Company has presented its new electric car a good 40 years after the "original". The DeLorean EV Alpha5 has little in common with the original, apart from the name. It is a modern electric car that also has a new design. #AcmeBlog The DeLorean Motor Company has presented its new electric car a good 40 years after the "original". The DeLorean EV Alpha5 has little in common with the original, apart from the name. It is a modern electric car that also has a new design. #AcmeBlogthenarf.com/2022/05/30/thi… https://t.co/dXFwgOIuRX

Pricing is estimated to be at the $175,000 level, with production set to commence in the next few years at DMC's new San Antonio, TX factory.

However, note that these specifications are for Alpha5's "Base Performance Model," which appears to be the model name.

DMC collaborated on the new EV design with Giorgetto Giugiaro's ItalDesign. ItalDesign developed a wedge-shaped automobile with stainless steel body panels and smooth rise gullwing doors that allow tall drivers easy access and egress.

Though its unusual paintless stainless steel appearance ensured that its body would never rust, its disappointing 2.85-liter, 130bhp V6 engine ensured that its performance would never equal its beauty.

Between 1981 and 1983, around 9,000 cars were produced. There are thought to be over 6,000 of them left today, and DMC Classic still has plenty of original and remanufactured parts.

Muhammad Faraz @farazssuetian



#sportscars #electriccar lnkd.in/eWaZQj_Z DeLorean Motor Company will launch its newest electric car. The company is expected to share more details about the Alpha 5 model soon DeLorean Motor Company will launch its newest electric car. The company is expected to share more details about the Alpha 5 model soon#sportscars #electriccar lnkd.in/eWaZQj_Z

The DMC EV was revealed to those who registered for early access on the official website today.

The full public reveal will occur tomorrow (May 31) at 9 p.m. PT (aka 12:00 a.m. EDT on June 1), followed by a formal appearance at the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show on August 18.

Netizens prefer classic DMC-12 over DeLorean EV redesign

However, the original design is preferred by Netizens over the EV redesign.

Jake Baldino @JakeBaldino the new EV DeLorean, dubbed "Alpha 5"



Not really feeling it.

I'm extremely biased because I love the original design.

I love the rear and the doors, but the rest of it feels like generic Audi supercar concept art. I can't help but feel skeptical. Also this thing is gonna be $$ the new EV DeLorean, dubbed "Alpha 5" Not really feeling it.I'm extremely biased because I love the original design.I love the rear and the doors, but the rest of it feels like generic Audi supercar concept art. I can't help but feel skeptical. Also this thing is gonna be $$ https://t.co/BxyfF5LkSt

TAteRbUg @Blt9983 @JakeBaldino The rear looks sick, definitely giving those RoboCop reboot vibes @JakeBaldino The rear looks sick, definitely giving those RoboCop reboot vibes

Ben @StrongStyleFB @JakeBaldino This screams electric. Delorean not my thing. If I was gifted an old beat up one I would fix it up to have it as a display. Never to drive it. @JakeBaldino This screams electric. Delorean not my thing. If I was gifted an old beat up one I would fix it up to have it as a display. Never to drive it.

William @Wave_999_ @JakeBaldino I kinda hate it. A goal in my life is to get a classic DeLorean someday. I do not like this new design at all honestly. It looks like a generic sports car from GTA or something. @JakeBaldino I kinda hate it. A goal in my life is to get a classic DeLorean someday. I do not like this new design at all honestly. It looks like a generic sports car from GTA or something.

Some users commented that it looks more like a Tesla.

Homie Juan Kenobi @HomieJu4n @JakeBaldino They should have done something about the headlights and front fender. Looks too generic. But from the back it looks like an actual delorean but it's a modern supercar @JakeBaldino They should have done something about the headlights and front fender. Looks too generic. But from the back it looks like an actual delorean but it's a modern supercar

The company is targeting Porsche Taycan as their performance benchmark, so you can expect this to be a capable vehicle.

