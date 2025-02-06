Dennis Richmond health issues explored as legendary KTVU anchor passes away at 81

Well-known news anchor Dennis Richmond passed away on February 5, 2025, at the age of 81. He gained recognition for his appearances as a news anchor for KTVU for a long time and retired from the TV station around 17 years ago.

Notably, the circumstances leading to Richmond's death are yet to be made official. KTVU shared the news of his death after Richmond's friends told the station that he died in Grass Valley, California, where his wife Deborah held his hand until his sudden demise.

Dennis Richmond's colleague Julie Haener took to Facebook to express her grief, as she shared multiple photos with Dennis when he was working at KTVU. Julie wrote that Dennis delivered the news to "generations of television viewers" and continued,

"I'm honored and filled with gratitude that I had the chance to work by his side for many years on the 6 and 10 O'Clock evening broadcasts. We shared a mutual respect, partnership and friendship covering stories for Bay Area viewers. He was the utmost professional who really loved what he did."

Another colleague named Alex Savidge also paid tribute to Dennis Richmond on the same platform, describing him as a "singular figure" who was a part of the channel for many years and became a guide for many people during their difficult times.

Savidge also listed his memories with Dennis, starting with their first meeting at the Chinese New Year Parade and their last meeting during their colleague Julie Haener's retirement.

"For decades he was there for us every night at 10 o’clock to give us the news that mattered and his calm, steady presence guided us through difficult times. Dennis died today at the age of 81, and as someone who grew up watching him on TV it honestly feels like a piece of my childhood has died," he wrote

Dennis Richmond had to battle with a few health problems over the years

A report by SFGATE in 2010 stated that Dennis was residing with his wife Deborah in Grass Valley and in an interview with the outlet at the time, he said that he loved to play golf.

Dennis Richmond also revealed that his wife had once purchased a golf cart for him, but due to some problems in his back and the possibility of having surgery for the same, he had to avoid playing golf. While being questioned about his other health issues, Richmond replied by saying,

"Yes, I had a heart attack three months ago. And about two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. I'm in remission now with the cancer. And the heart attack was mild. I've completely changed my diet."

He said that he discontinued having fried food due to his health problems, alongside doughnuts that he used to have while working at KTVU. Following his retirement from the TV station in 2008, he went for surgery for his prostate cancer at the San Ramon Regional Medical Center, which was successful, as per The Mercury News.

The outlet also stated that Dennis Richmond previously had another surgery in 2007 to repair his neck's herniated disc, due to which he could not go for anchoring for around six weeks as there was a steel plate in his throat. In an interview with Diablo Magazine the following year, Richmond addressed the aftermath of hearing about the cancer diagnosis for the first time.

"The first thing that goes through your mind is fear. When I heard I had it. I just wanted it out. Then, of course, you think back to your friends who went through it. I know of at least three other people at Channel 2 who have had it, two who survived and, of course, Faith. … It was no fun to go through the surgery of the recovery."

Dennis Richmond is survived by his wife Deborah and further updates on his funeral are currently awaited.

