“I’m going through a personal transformation journey”: Gypsy Rose Blanchard on getting cosmetic surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's cosmetic surgery turned out to be successful on April 5, 2024. The television personality underwent a rhinoplasty and septoplasty. Before undergoing surgery, she shared a statement with People magazine which read:

"I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing his summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

TMZ obtained the first picture of Gypsy's facial transformation, which is now trending on social media platforms. Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly spent around $5,000 on the surgery and the viral photo featured her with bandages on top of her nose. The surgery, which was to change the shape and appearance of Gypsy's nose, was performed at Lafayette, Louisiana.

The news of Gypsy's cosmetic surgery comes almost a week after she separated from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. Gypsy revealed the same through her Facebook page, which has been set to private.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares her experience after the surgery: Statement and other details explored

Expand Tweet

In an interview with People magazine on the day of the surgery, Gypsy Rose Blanchard confirmed that the process had no complications. She further stated that she felt some pain at the beginning and started taking medicines for the same. Speaking about the aftermath of the surgery, Gypsy continued:

"I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th. I want to see it so bad!"

Nadiya Vizier, a friend of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, explained the surgery to People Magazine and stated that she was willing to get a "more feminine looking nose." Vizier mentioned that Gypsy was nervous about the surgery and requested everyone to let her do what she wanted to.

Notably, this is not Gypsy's first surgery. Back in December 2023, she underwent surgery for the removal of two salivary glands from her neck. She further elaborated:

"The reason why I had that surgery is because my mother had put [Orajel] on my guma to make me drool at the appointment and complain to the doctor that [I drool] too much."

Ryan Scott Anderson responds after separation from Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed through Facebook on March 28, 2024, that she had separated from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson. The news led to many speculations on social media since Gypsy did not disclose the reason for the same.

Meanwhile, Ryan recently spoke to The Daily Mail after Gypsy was reportedly spotted with her former partner, Ken Urker. Ryan said that he was not aware of Gypsy's feelings towards Urker and added:

"I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on. I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

Expand Tweet

Gypsy's friend, Nadiya Vizier, told People magazine that the duo was going through a lot of issues in their relationship. Vizier allegedly stated that Gypsy and Ryan had disputes before separation and the former was scared of Ryan's behavior after he yelled at her on one occasion. Nadiya further stated:

"There are so many rumors about her out there. I had to finally speak up. I want people to know she didn't leave Ryan for Ken. She left him because she wasn't happy anymore."

Gypsy and Ryan got married in July 2022. The former planned to organize a separate celebration with her friends and family members after her release from prison. For the uninitiated, Gypsy was charged with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that she was released after serving an 8-year prison sentence in December 2023.