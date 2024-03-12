Kate Middleton Photoshopped: Viral TikTok conspiracy theory claims Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture was taken in November 2023

Kate Middleton's edited picture has created headlines everywhere and the Princess of Wales has apologized for the same. The picture was posted through the official page of Kensington Palace on X (formerly Twitter) on March 10, 2024, and netizens quickly spotted a few things that hinted at the fact that it was a fake photo.

Certain photo agencies have also issued a "kill notice" to remove the picture from all the portals along with social media platforms. In between all these, a TikTok video has gone viral which has made predictions that might have led to the confusion.

The TikTok video was posted by a girl with the username @allynaston and the video claims that the family picture was photoshopped. The user claimed that the photo or a certain version of it was possibly clicked in November last year. The video additionally featured a glimpse of the "kill notice" by the Associated Press.

The TikTok user recalled the time when Kate Middleton went to The Baby Bank in December 2023 and she managed to find more details on what she was wearing at the time. The user then compared the original outfits to the ones featured in the family photo.

While offering an apology, Kate Middleton wrote in an X post that she wanted to use the editing process in a picture like most of the "amateur photographers." Netizens reacted in the comments section, with one of them writing that he wanted to check the "original picture."

Viral TikTok video reveals how Kate Middleton's family picture was photoshopped

The TikTok user claimed in the video that Kate Middleton was wearing a black sweater in the original photo from December 2023 but it was photoshopped. She explained further and said:

"I think they changed around the clothes on the photo but look at these boots and look at the pants."

The user then added a screenshot of an Instagram post that shows the sweater worn by Kate Middleton. The TikTok user pointed to the outfit's neckline and went back to the family photo, showing that the neckline was on top of her thigh. She claimed that the outfit's appearance was changed to dark with the help of Photoshop since the sweater is available in two colors - cream and camel.

In the next instance, the user compared the boots featured in the family photo, saying that it is the same one she wore during the Baby Bank visit. The user then focused on Princess Charlotte and the neckline on the sweater, saying that another sweater was added on top. The user additionally stated that the shoes were also the same.

The video then spoke on Prince George's outfit, who wore a "navy sweater and plaid shirt" inside the bank, claiming that the same sweater was used in the family photo and the collar was covered with blue color. She further stated:

"Unfortunately, I really could not get a clear shot of the pants and shoes of the little boy so I didn't bother to go into his much but it's weird to me that Kate is wearing a sweater that looks suspiciously exactly like that cream sweater except just happens to be darker."

The TikTok user also said that the skirt worn by Princess Charlotte can easily prove that the picture was photoshopped. The user also claimed that the photo was not revealed to the public until December and the family won't release something that was clicked at a "publicized event" so they made a few changes to it.

Kate Middleton has apologized for the edited picture but the internet is overwhelmed with speculations. Middleton was also spotted with Prince William inside a car a day after the photo scandal happened, according to BBC News.