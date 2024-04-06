"We are finally putting our racquets down": Sacha Baron Cohen reveals jointly filing for divorce with Isla Fisher last year

Sacha Baron Cohen, the English comedian and actor, recently revealed in a statement with Isla Fisher that the pair had jointly filed to end their marriage at some point last year.

Both Sacha and Isla posted about their split on their Instagram stories on Friday, April 5, 2024. They wrote:

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

A source told People magazine that Sacha Baron Cohen was "talking to divorce lawyers in the summer of 2023." However, the divorce filing happened in London, where they both now live.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce after two decades of being together

On April 5, 2024, Sacha and Isla posted a picture of them dressed in white tennis gear, as Sacha Baron Cohen hugged Fisher from behind. In the Instagram story, the couple asked for privacy writing:

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Sacha first met the Now You See Me actress at a 2001 party in Sydney, Australia. During an interview with The New York Times, Sacha Baron Cohen spoke about their encounter:

"She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."

After getting engaged in 2004, the couple tied the knot on March 15, 2010. They welcomed their three children - daughters Olive and Elula in 2007 and 2010 respectively, then their son, Montgomery, in March 2015.

Sacha Baron Cohen is a renowned actor, best known for the creation and portrayal of several satirical characters including Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Brüno Gehard, and the famous Admiral General Haffaz Aladeen from the comedy film, The Dictator.

In August 2023, he was reportedly working on a stand-up tour that involved his popular character Ali G, in his comedy shows. The actor has not disclosed the dates of the tour yet.

Meanwhile, Isla Fisher catapulted to stardom as she appeared on the long-running Australian soap Home and Away from 1994 to 1997, before moving to the big screen. She has portrayed several roles in movies like Wedding Crashers, Bachelorette, The Great Gatsby, and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Isla has also released a couple of children's books, including the Marge in Charge series. Fisher's more recent credits include Wolf Like Me and Blithe Spirit

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have not disclosed the custody details of their children, and the division of their assets.