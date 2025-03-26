Denny's introduces new BOGO for $1 Breakfast Slam Deal: All you need to know

Denny's has introduced a new Buy One, Get One deal for its fan-favorite Breakfast Slam—a classic breakfast plate featuring pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage. On March 25, 2025, according to FSR Magazine, the restaurant chain is letting its fans snag two meals for the price of one.

To increase social dining among friends, the famous American diner-style restaurant chain will allow breakfast lovers and fans to buy an Original Grand Slam or All-American Slam and get the second for just an additional $1. Notably, this offer is available for dine-in only through May 9, 2025.

Denny's new BOGO for $1 Breakfast Slam Deal explored

According to the diner, the Buy One Slam Get One for $1 Deal is intended to help cure social disconnection, which is prevalent and increasing among young adults. The restaurant chain also suggests that its fans can boost their courage and initiate their "Denny's Date" by using opening lines from the brand's social media channels.

Patty Treviño, Denny's chief brand officer, in a press release on March 25, 2025 (via FSR Magazine) said:

“Our guests come to Denny’s looking for a delicious meal, at an unbeatable price, and that is exactly what we are delivering with the Buy One Slam Get One for a Dollar Deal.”

Revealing that their exclusive BOGO deal is a perfect reason to extend an invite to a friend, Patty Treviño further added:

“Denny’s booths are always open and now guests can come in and enjoy a delicious meal for one dollar – that’s huge. We’re thrilled to create additional savings for our guests and welcome them in with America’s happiest deal.”

Packed with protein and bold flavors, this value meal will allow guests to choose between two iconic meals: the Original Grand Slam or the All-American Slam. Customers can also enjoy one of each under the new BOGO for $1 Breakfast Slam Deal.

The Buy One Slam Get One for $1 menu explored

1) Original Grand Slam

The Original Grand Slam features two fluffy buttermilk pancakes. It is served with eggs, two slices of Applewood-smoked bacon strips, and sizzling all-pork sausage links.

2) All-American Slam

The All-American Slam features three scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese. It is served with Applewood-smoked bacon strips, sizzling all-pork sausage links, and crispy hashbrowns. Customers can also choose their bread.

Availability

Denny's new BOGO for $1 Breakfast Slam Deal is limited-time and only valid at participating locations. From March 24 through May 9, 2025, fans can buy one All-American Slam or Original Grand Slam and get a second for only $1. Notably, the new BOGO for $1 Breakfast Slam Deal is a dine-in only option that does not offer takeout or menu item substitutions.

Meanwhile, in addition to the promotional BOGO Slam items, customers looking for affordable meals can purchase Denny's $2, $4, $6, and $8 Value Menu. These offerings feature an array of diner classics, including All You Can Eat Pancakes, Classic Burger with Fries, Everyday Value Slam, Super Slam, and more.

About Denny's

Harold Butler and Richard Jezak founded the American table service diner-style restaurant chain in 1953. Initially opened as Danny's Donuts, the brand evolved into Denny's Coffee Shops, and finally, in 1961, it got its name. Besides America, the brand operates in several other international locations, including Canada and Puerto Rico.

