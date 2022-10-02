"Devastating, harrowing, and deeply empathetic": Danielle Deadwyler's stunning performance dominates Till first reactions on Twitter

Chinonye Chukwu's Till was screened at the New York Film Festival on October 1, 2022. The film has mostly received positive reviews from viewers and critics, with Danielle Deadwyler's performance in the lead role receiving unanimous praise.
The movie tells the story of prominent educator and Civil Rights Movement activist Mamie Till Mobley, whose teenage son was allegedly murdered by white supremacists.
Fans on Twitter have been raving about Deadwyler's portrayal of Mamie. One netizen wrote that her performance was ''devastating, harrowing, and deeply empathetic.''
Twitter raves about Danielle Deadwyler's performance in Till
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Till, which premiered at the NYFF. Most of the reviews praised Danielle Deadwyler's central performance. Many fans also raved about the film's direction and storyline.
Most of the comments revolve around Danielle Deadwyler's performance, with many saying she should receive multiple awards for her work in the film. With such highly positive reviews at NYFF, the hype for the film has further increased and it'll be interesting to see the kind of reception it gets once it releases in the US on October 14, 2022.
Other details about the film
The official trailer for the film offers a glimpse of Till-Mobley's life and captures her relationship with her beloved son, who later gets killed. The second half of the trailer focuses on how she tried to cope with her son's death. Overall, the trailer has a poignant, emotional tone that is sure to resonate with fans of biopics.
The official synopsis of the film, according to MGM, states that it is based on the "true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice" for her teenage son, Emmett, who was lynched in Mississippi in 1995. It further reads:
''In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.''
The film stars Danielle Deadwyler in the lead role as Mamie Till Mobley, and she looks in terrific form in the trailer, capturing the numerous complex shades of her character in a richly-nuanced and subtle performance that could prove to be the finest of her career.
Danielle Deadwyler has previously starred in a number of popular and acclaimed shows and films like The Harder They Fall, The Haves and the Have Nots, Station Eleven, and Paradise Lost, to name a few.
Featuring alongside Danielle Deadwyler in significant supporting roles are Jayln Hall, Frankie Fason, Whoopi Goldberg, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Haley Bennett, among many others.
The film is directed by Chinonye Chukwu, and is based on a script penned by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chukwu.
Chinonye Chukwu is a noted Nigerian-American filmmaker who's widely known for directing the Alfre Woodard starrer Clemency, which received widespread acclaim from viewers and critics. She's also helmed a number of short films like Bottom, A Long Walk, and The Dance Lesson, to name a few.
Till will be released in theaters on October 14, 2022.