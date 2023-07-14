Dew Drop Diaries on Netflix: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details explored

Netflix's upcoming animated series, Dew Drop Diaries, is scheduled to premiere on July 24, 2023. It follows a group of trainee fairies living among humans, navigating their daily chores and adventures in an enchanting world.

The official logline of Dew Drop Diaries reads:

"From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings."

This animated series is directed by Solène Azernour and Arthur Qwak. It is written by Rick Suvalle and features a stellar cast including Scarlett Estevez, Sydney Mikayla, ViviAnn Yee, and more. The production involves DreamWorks Animation Television, DreamWorks Animation, Gaumont Télévision, Imagine Television, and Lord Miller.

Dew Drop Diaries tells the story of three fairies in training

The trailer for Dew Drop Diaries reveals the enchanting world of three fairies in training. With their hearts set on earning their wings, these young fairies embark on heartwarming adventures. From locating lost items to tidying up messes, they joyfully care for the children entrusted to them.

The trailer highlights the fairies' dedication and love for their responsibilities, showcasing their growth and development throughout their training. Viewers catch glimpses of the magical moments, whimsical settings, and the special bond that forms between the fairies and the children.

The trailer promises a delightful and uplifting journey filled with friendship, learning, and the power of fairy magic.

The plot of Dew Drop Diaries

In this animated Netflix series, we enter the enchanting world of the Dew Drops, a group of three-inch-tall family fairies. Nestled in brownstone balcony gardens in "The Big City," they reside in teensy fairy houses. Assigned to human families, they perform secret acts of assistance that often go unnoticed.

From ensuring lost teeth make it under pillows to preventing favorite toys from being left behind, the fairies diligently tend to the little things that can easily slip through the cracks.

This whimsical series invites us into a world where magical beings quietly work their wonders, making everyday moments just a little bit more extraordinary.

Everything we know so far about Dew Drop Diaries

Rick Suvalle, a renowned writer and producer, created Dew Drop Diaries. He has contributed his talents to various projects, including writing for Syfy and Hallmark films like Campfire Kiss (2017). His expertise extends to developing series for esteemed platforms such as Disney, Amazon, DreamWorks, Fox, Mattel, and Roadside Attractions.

Additionally, Suvalle played a role in co-writing an episode of The Stinky & Dirty Show (2018), which garnered an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series. His diverse body of work showcases his creativity and proficiency in crafting engaging stories for both children and adults alike.

Arthur Qwak is a director known for his work in animation. He has directed episodes of popular animated series such as Oggy and the Cockroaches and The Mysterious Cities of Gold. Qwak's distinct style and contributions to the animation industry have garnered him recognition and acclaim.

In this animated series, Scarlett Estevez (Christmas Again?!) lends her voice to the character of Eden. Sydney Mikayla voices Phoebe, while ViviAnn Yee brings Athena to life. Their talented performances add depth and charm to the whimsical world of the fairies.

Mark your calendars for July 24, 2023, to watch Dew Drop Diaries exclusively on Netflix.