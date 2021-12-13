'Dexter: New Blood' episode 6 - Jim gets exposed and we have too many tuna sandwiches on the plate!

The fifth episode of Dexter: New Blood ended with Angela (the Chief of police and Dexter's love interest) learning about her boyfriend's real identity. However, in episode 6, titled 'Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,' the situation escalates as Angela tries to confront Dexter, whom she assumed was Jim, and finds something astonishing.

In Dexter: New Blood episode 6, Dexter and Harrison's relationship becomes more hostile as Harrison wants to work under Kurt Caldwell. This doesn't go down well with Dexter, and they have a verbal spat. To make their communication better, they even try to go for a therapy session but as expected, it doesn't change anything.

When Angela tries to ask Dexter about his license and registration, things quickly go out of hand. Dexter's explanation does calm her down but the betrayal has made her question certain things which won't be easy to forgive.

Anthony Chatman @ChattGM93 Kurt is really pissed at Dexter right now and I love it 😆😂 #DexterNewBlood Kurt is really pissed at Dexter right now and I love it 😆😂 #DexterNewBlood

EllieM @controllatroll Everyone is so exposed right now and I love it 👀 #DexterNewBlood Everyone is so exposed right now and I love it 👀 #DexterNewBlood

Nick Henderson @YourHostNick Watched #DexterNewBlood episode 6 - "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches" - a little earlier than usual this week. What a fucking episode. We have 4 episodes left and the shit has officially hit the fan. Time to get an early start on my analysis article! Watched #DexterNewBlood episode 6 - "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches" - a little earlier than usual this week. What a fucking episode. We have 4 episodes left and the shit has officially hit the fan. Time to get an early start on my analysis article!

Niala @niala_ree The build up of #DexterNewBlood is everything! I say this every week, but I need more! 😫 The build up of #DexterNewBlood is everything! I say this every week, but I need more! 😫

Matt Serafini @MattFini #TooManyTunaSandwiches Tonight’s DEXTER is one of the best episodes of the entire series. The show has never asked him confront his actions or reconcile the fallout of them in such a riveting way. Fantastic. #DexterNewBlood Tonight’s DEXTER is one of the best episodes of the entire series. The show has never asked him confront his actions or reconcile the fallout of them in such a riveting way. Fantastic. #DexterNewBlood #TooManyTunaSandwiches

Dexter: New Blood episode 6 - The plot just got too hot to handle!

With all the twists and turns, the 6th episode brings out the best and the worst in certain characters. When Harrison says that Ethan (the bullied classmate) isn't the only person he has hurt, he reveals his dark side. Harrison also now wants to work for Kurt Caldwell, who may become a catalyst in bringing his dark passenger to the fore.

The climax of the 6th episode makes the plot even more intense as Angela discovers a dead body in the caves and then immediately calls Dexter. When Dexter picks up the call she says

"I don’t need Jim. I need Dexter Morgan.”

Dexter: New Blood episode 6 surely has all the ingredients of a gripping storyline, which will undoubtedly hurtle towards a thrilling finale.

Check out the new episode of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime every Sunday at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

