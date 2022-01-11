'Dexter: New Blood'- Fans bid emotional farewell to Dexter Morgan

Since Dexter: New Blood aired its final episode, talks have been all about the ending and how the saga concluded. It is always hard to say goodbye to a TV show, but that is a normal part of a viewer's life.
Dexter: New Blood ended the story of one of modern-day television's most beloved characters, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).
The finale aired on January 9, 2022 and showed the last-ditch efforts of Dexter Morgan to get out of the situation with his son Harrison (Jack Alcott), who has been a pivotal part of the limited series. However, with a change of heart at the last moment, Dexter feels true love for the first time and asks his son to kill him.
The moment was cemented in television history as many fans came forward to bid farewell to their favorite Dexter.
Fans mourn Dexter's death in Dexter: New Blood
Beginning the saga nearly a decade and a half back, Michael C. Hall first brought the prolific killer to life in Dexter's premiere on October 1, 2006. Since then, the concept of a killer who kills other serial killers and the character who does it all and escapes in plain sight became a symbol worldwide.
Dexter fans have compared the ending and the character's death to another well-known character Walter White's death at the end of Breaking Bad. Dexter Morgan, too, like Walter White, was a grey character. Dexter was not the conventional protagonist, and if looked at in a moral sense, he was wrong throughout.
However, his actions were also useful to society. The entire concept of killing a hundred to save a thousand played a part in developing this mentality. The concept of "Dark Defender" also emerged out of Dexter's story arc.
The other angle - Dexter's untimely death
Many fans of Dexter: New Blood did not identify with the euphoria and felt that after Dexter's great legacy, killing him off hurriedly was simply bad writing. In many ways, fans believe there should never have been a Dexter: New Blood.
Despite the mixed reviews, Dexter: New Blood continues to draw attention from fans and critics alike. The Showtime limited series has ended, but there seem to be rumors of a spinoff or a sequel. Only time will tell if this is the last we've seen of Dexter Morgan.