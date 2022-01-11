'Dexter: New Blood'- Fans bid emotional farewell to Dexter Morgan

Since Dexter: New Blood aired its final episode, talks have been all about the ending and how the saga concluded. It is always hard to say goodbye to a TV show, but that is a normal part of a viewer's life.

Dexter: New Blood ended the story of one of modern-day television's most beloved characters, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).

The finale aired on January 9, 2022 and showed the last-ditch efforts of Dexter Morgan to get out of the situation with his son Harrison (Jack Alcott), who has been a pivotal part of the limited series. However, with a change of heart at the last moment, Dexter feels true love for the first time and asks his son to kill him.

The moment was cemented in television history as many fans came forward to bid farewell to their favorite Dexter.

#dexter #DexterNewBlood The only ending I expect for dexter The only ending I expect for dexter#dexter #DexterNewBlood https://t.co/AwZAX8FPVm

Fans mourn Dexter's death in Dexter: New Blood

Beginning the saga nearly a decade and a half back, Michael C. Hall first brought the prolific killer to life in Dexter's premiere on October 1, 2006. Since then, the concept of a killer who kills other serial killers and the character who does it all and escapes in plain sight became a symbol worldwide.

bagchaserb💰 @audikidky 🥺 Michael C. Hall is forever a legend. He embodied the character we all loved of Dexter Morgan for some many years. This one hits me so hard man. I love you forever. 🩸 #DexterNewBlood Bro I can’t even right now🥺 Michael C. Hall is forever a legend. He embodied the character we all loved of Dexter Morgan for some many years. This one hits me so hard man. I love you forever. Bro I can’t even right now 💔🥺 Michael C. Hall is forever a legend. He embodied the character we all loved of Dexter Morgan for some many years. This one hits me so hard man. I love you forever. 💉🩸 #DexterNewBlood https://t.co/cerr7O9rrB

Shaarath Vihari @ShaarathVihari Season finale of #DexterNewBlood has one of the most emotional, painful yet satisfying endings of my favorite TV series. Michael C. Hall’s performance in this season reinforces the idea that he’s born to be Dexter! Now and forever!! Season finale of #DexterNewBlood has one of the most emotional, painful yet satisfying endings of my favorite TV series. Michael C. Hall’s performance in this season reinforces the idea that he’s born to be Dexter! Now and forever!! https://t.co/MTKBKMhu0j

Rick Sanchez 🛸 @IamJonezz Almost 10yrs pass since the last episode of @SHO_Dexter …we FINALLY get the series back & this is how you end it? I would’ve rather he died in the hurricane #DexterNewBlood Almost 10yrs pass since the last episode of @SHO_Dexter…we FINALLY get the series back & this is how you end it? I would’ve rather he died in the hurricane #DexterNewBlood https://t.co/5HBGjNCZMh

Dexter fans have compared the ending and the character's death to another well-known character Walter White's death at the end of Breaking Bad. Dexter Morgan, too, like Walter White, was a grey character. Dexter was not the conventional protagonist, and if looked at in a moral sense, he was wrong throughout.

However, his actions were also useful to society. The entire concept of killing a hundred to save a thousand played a part in developing this mentality. The concept of "Dark Defender" also emerged out of Dexter's story arc.

#Sethu I did it for me I liked it I was good at it i was really alive - walter whiteIt doesn't matter what I do what I choose I'm what's wrong - Dexter morganBreaking bad & Dexter I did it for me I liked it I was good at it i was really alive - walter white It doesn't matter what I do what I choose I'm what's wrong - Dexter morgan Breaking bad & Dexter #Antiheroes #BreakingBad #Dexter #WhattoWatch#Sethu https://t.co/cvJ52FAWk8

STWBubbles @BubblesStw #WalterWhite would've had #Dexter killed by now. These cops are the worse. All these people are exhausting! #WalterWhite would've had #Dexter killed by now. These cops are the worse. All these people are exhausting!

Dexter Morgan is the best character I've ever seen Dexter Morgan is the best character I've ever seen #DexterDexter Morgan is the best character I've ever seen https://t.co/ZI0JCSAtEO

The other angle - Dexter's untimely death

Many fans of Dexter: New Blood did not identify with the euphoria and felt that after Dexter's great legacy, killing him off hurriedly was simply bad writing. In many ways, fans believe there should never have been a Dexter: New Blood.

NewBlood Dexter New blood Finale was not it. Last 9 episodes was so good. But the finale sucks, I can't say last finale was greater than this. But one of questions is why did he kill Logan. He's not that stupid He's Dexter Morgan for God's sake. #Dexter NewBlood #Dexter Dexter New blood Finale was not it. Last 9 episodes was so good. But the finale sucks, I can't say last finale was greater than this. But one of questions is why did he kill Logan. He's not that stupid He's Dexter Morgan for God's sake.#DexterNewBlood #Dexter https://t.co/IkhFcb5xpk

Talking Dexter🔪 @Dexter_NewBlood I'm shocked and I certainly won't stop loving my favorite show, a big part of my life just for its ending but... if you are a true Dexter fan this ending will make you sick. #Dexter I'm shocked and I certainly won't stop loving my favorite show, a big part of my life just for its ending but... if you are a true Dexter fan this ending will make you sick. #Dexter

Despite the mixed reviews, Dexter: New Blood continues to draw attention from fans and critics alike. The Showtime limited series has ended, but there seem to be rumors of a spinoff or a sequel. Only time will tell if this is the last we've seen of Dexter Morgan.

