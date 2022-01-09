'Dexter: New Blood' Season 1 Episode 10 preview - Crazy surprises on the way?

Dexter: New Blood is set to air its final episode for the season. Being a limited series, this may well be the final overall page of Dexter Morgan's (played by Michael C. Hall) journey. The previous episode raised many questions despite the main antagonist's story coming to an end.

But what about Dexter's (known to the people around him as Jim Lindsay) attempt to lead a normal life with his son Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott)?

The previous episode's final twist could come back to haunt him as Dexter Morgan's identity might finally be revealed to those around him.

The eliminated threat of Kurt Caldwell

Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) has been a constant threat to Dexter Morgan and his son, Harrison, throughout the limited series. He certainly had a reason - Dexter took his son down in the very beginning.

Kurt Caldwell's elaborate plan to kill Harrison in a derisive way in front of Dexter did not come to fruition. Following that, Dexter went on to kill the antagonist and strengthen the bond with his son in the previous episode, titled "The Family Business."

However, just as things were looking up with Kurt gone, something unexpected showed up at Angela Bishop's doorstep.

What to expect from the latest episode of Dexter: New Blood?

Dexter: New Blood's final episode is titled "Sins of our Fathers" and is set to deal with the repurcussions of Angela finding out that Dexter is the Bay Harbor Butcher. It is clear that Dexter's attempt to live "normally" is set to be thwarted. It was always apparent that he would have no escape from the shadows of his past.

Though little is known about the plot of the final episode, the show's executive producer Clyde Phillips has indicated that fans should expect surprises and hinted at the return of other familiar characters from Dexter's past.

The official synopsis of the final episode reads:

"Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was."

This, too, without revealing the exact intent of the plot, indicates that the final episode will be far from normal and perhaps mark the end of the road for Dexter Morgan.

When is 'Dexter: New Blood' Season 1 Episode 10 coming out?

The Dexter: New Blood finale is set to air on January 9, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET on the Showtime channel as well as on Showtime's streaming service.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee