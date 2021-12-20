'Dexter: New Blood': Who is the villain now? 

Dexter: New Blood is slowly shaping itself into one fine sequel for the original. The latest episode proved to be a dramatic peak after the previous two led fans on to something intense coming their way. Titled, 'Skin Off Her Teeth,' this episode of Dexter: New Blood had all the ingredients to satisfy the Dexter fandom.

The very fascinating thing about this episode of Dexter: New Blood is Dexter's (played by Michael. C. Hall) stance as he begins the hunt for a serial killer, him being on the right side of the law. This is from a mix of moral sense and paternal instinct for Harrison (Jack Alcott).

Dexter steps in dangerous new waters

The episode of Dexter: New Blood begins at the scene of the crime, where it left off the previous week, with Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) finally landing on the body of Iris under a cave. The brutality of the murder forces Angela to ask Dexter (knowing Dexter's true identity,) to help her decipher it.

Dexter makes many accurate observations, owing to his life as a serial killer, including the fact that she was alive when she was buried and tried to dig her way out. He also pulls a tooth out revealing some skin on it, indicating she tried to fight off the perpetrator. The apt observations put them on a stronger foot.

As viewers of Dexter: New Blood have seen or felt for a few weeks now, the chilling figure of Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) is the prime suspect.

Debora Morgan suggests Dexter kill Kurt, which should naturally trigger the prolific hunter's instinct, but he wants to show his son, Harrisson, that he can live without it.

Dexter is also worried about his son's part-time job with Kurt and goes to keep an eye on him at the diner.

As Dexter and Kurt get into a serious conversation, Angela enters and arrests Kurt. He pleads his innocence but Angela presses him about a Facetime with Matt and about his DNA match in the new murder case. Kurt is then taken to prison.

A surprise from the other side is in line for Dexter when an unknown truck driver hands him a mysterious envelope. It has a titanium compression screw, the kind that would tie him to Matt's murder. This is revealed to be from Kurt and it implies something sinister; Kurt knows about Dexter and has his arms around his throat even from behind the bars.

Kurt narrates a harrowing story about his father to the cops, also claiming that Iris was killed by his father. The DNA is not a 100% match, and that gives him the slip; he is thus released on account of the information.

But now that he is out, what happens to everyone else? especially Dexter?

Dexter gives a good thought to the screw and decides he has to kill Kurt, marking the return of the serial killer in him.

A cliffhanger for the week

The end of the episode was thrilling, with Harrison pulling a razor on a group of guys threatening him. Luckily, Dexter arrives there to calm the scene down. Harrisson breaks down in front of his father talking about his "nightmares" involving Trinity.

He accuses Dexter of several things before jumping into a car with one of his friends and leaving.

The final scene of the episode sees Dexter getting jumped on by an unknown assailant.

'Dexter: New Blood': When is the next episode coming?

With so much happening, fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode. The next episode will air on December 26, 2021 on Showtime.

