'Dexter: New Blood' episode 9: Release date, plot, and more

Dexter: New Blood is edging towards its final moments. Being a limited series of ten episodes, Dexter's upcoming episode should set the stage for a finale worth waiting for. The show has not picked up much pace over the last few episodes, and although important events happen, it does not live up to the original series.

The previous episode was tense and had hearts pumping despite being slow in parts, but the ending really caught the eye, with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) opening up to Harrison (Jack Alcott) for the first time about his past. The upcoming episode may follow in the footsteps and deal with Dexter revealing more about himself to his estranged son.

Dexter: New Blood is all set to return after Christmas with its first episode of the new year on January 2, 2022.

Dexter: New Blood episode 8 recap: Dexter's race against time

The previous episode began with Dexter being kidnapped by an unknown mercenary. That man turns out to be hired by Kurt Cadwell (Clancy Brown) who plans to take his ultimate revenge on Dexter by killing his son, Harrison, in front of him.

This is also shown to be the reason Kurt was getting closer to Harrison over the past episodes. But it made little sense when he blew it all at once and held Harrison captive. Dexter escaping his captor and killing him reaches just in time to save Harrison while a defeated Kurt just manages to escape.

What to expect from the new episode of 'Dexter: New Blood'?

Dexter: New Blood left off with Kurt still alive. So this episode might focus on Dexter trying to get Kurt. This may even lead to a sort of confrontation between the two. Another major plot point that opened up was the conversation between Dexter and Harisson at the end of the episode.

Though the father-son duo is closer than ever, Harisson has stopped seeing Kurt as a "father-figure" (obviously), so it may be time for Dexter to open up completely about his past. In that case, how Harrison reacts will be pivotal to the show's plot.

The official synopsis released by Showtime reads:

"Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break, bringing father and son into the crosshairs of a serial killer; Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the safe place she always thought it was."

Dexter: New Blood release date and where to watch

The ninth episode of Dexter: New Blood is set to air on January 2, 2022. Online streamers may get earlier access depending on the region. This will be the first episode of the New Year, and will air on the Showtime network's channel and on the Showtime streaming app.

