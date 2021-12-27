'Dexter: New Blood' episode 8: Still running too slow?

Dexter: New Blood is already on its eighth episode. The show that is supposed to be only ten episodes long being a limited series still seems too slow to make a long-lasting impact on the audience.

The previous episode did leave some high-adrenaline excitement, but the show still seems nowhere near the diabolical finish it needs to live up to its predecessor's stardom.

In this episode of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has to escape an unknown henchman of Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) and arrive in time to save his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), from Kurt, who plans on taking revenge for his son Matt Caldwell.

The episode is important, and yet slow in some parts. The biggest underlying problem may be the lack of build-up to something brilliant, with very few episodes left to do so effectively.

A deep dive into Dexter: New Blood's episode 8

The episode begins right after Dexter is kidnapped by an unknown henchman hired by Kurt or perhaps who works for Kurt. Dexter has an intriguing dream sequence that seems to set the episode up for something very dark.

However, the fight that follows is long and not as exciting considering the fact that almost anyone can figure out Dexter wouldn't be killed by an unknown entity. If that did happen, that would have pushed the show in a really dark direction and might even have been good for the show, as it stands.

Of course, Dexter beats the henchman, kills him successfully and escapes the trap. If Dexter had killed the man in a 'Dexter-y' fashion, that would have been a fun, but far too simple, watch.

Dexter goes deeper to become Harrison's father figure

Kurt Caldwell wanted to kill Harrison, which had been evident for a long time, as it was his revenge against Dexter. And yet, it did not make much sense how he pretended to be a father figure to Harrison before coldly turning on him with a sniper rifle asking him to run.

Dexter: New Blood seemed less exciting there too, as Harrison's father comes in at the nick of time to save him. If Kurt had planned to turn Harrison against Dexter, that would have made more sense, but his ordinary attempt to kill him was thwarted by the arrival of Dexter. The lead's appearance only brought the father-son duo closer.

Kurt manages to escape and Dexter rescues Harrison. At the end of this episode of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter tries to explain his side to Harrison. Harrison's reaction to his revelations about who he really is, his tendencies and the possible genetics of Harrison are a good watch.

Perhaps the next episode of the show will delve deeper into this, that way, the show could lead towards something exceptional.

The next episode is set to be released on January 2, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan