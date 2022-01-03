Dexter: New Blood Episode 9- It's the final countdown

Dexter: New Blood has almost reached the end of its life cycle as the limited series jumps up in emotion and drama as the episode delves into one last face-off between Kurt Cadwell (Clancy Brown) and Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), this time supported by his estranged son (played by Jack Alcott).

The episode picks up the much-needed pace that the show seemed to lack over previous episodes. Additionally, the ninth episode manages to create a harrowing emotional portrait of the father as he explains the "killing lineage" in their blood.

The end of the episode, however, is the real highlight and successfully manages to set up for a big finale.

What happens in the ninth episode of 'Dexter: New Blood'?

Dexter: New Blood's ninth episode begins where the previous one left off, with Kurt making an escape and Dexter opening up about his "tendencies". Dexter explains to Harrison their shared trauma of witnessing their mother's murder.

Dexter gives Harrison a rifle as a Christmas gift. Kurt also visits them with a Christmas gift for Harrison.

From here on, Dexter and Harrison go to Kurt's property and wait for him to show up. In the meantime, Kurt burns Dexter's house down.

As Dexter and Harrison wait for Kurt, they discover a hidden bunker with over two dozen coffins of murdered women. Harrison puts together the missing pieces and asks Dexter if he had murdered other serial killers. Dexter responds by justifying his killing habits, saying that he probably saved a thousand lives by killing a hundred.

A confrontation with Kurt

As Kurt returns to get a bag from his house before leaving, Harrison and Dexter team up to take him down, and Dexter manages to stab him with a ketamine needle.

After Kurt wakes up, Dexter interrogates him about the murders of the young women. Kurt unapologetically says he is just keeping them from going back to the streets. He also tells Harrison about Dexter murdering his son.

Dexter goes on to kill Kurt and dismember his body as Harrison watches uncomfortably.

They go back home to find the house burnt down and decide to stay with Angela for the time being. The next morning, Angela finds a letter with titanium screws inside and a note that reads, "Jim Lindsay killed Matt Cadwell".

The show leaves viewers on this cliffhanger, making fans wonder what the final episode will hold now that Dexter's secret is out in the open.

