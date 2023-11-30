Did Beyoncé lighten her skin? Tina Knowles responds to the claims

The singer-songwriter Beyoncé made news on November 25 when she showed up late for the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé showing, which was part of her tour. The event occurred in the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, and she looked stunning in a silver strapless Versace gown.

Beyoncé is one of the largest pop stars in the world; however, it only opened her up to shocking speculation that she has whitened her skin. The claims that she whitened her skin surfaced during her appearance for the premiere of her tour documentary.

On November 29, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, responded harshly to her critics and defended any allegations related to her daughter whitening her skin. Tina Knowles uploaded a long Instagram post to blast off allegations against Queen Bey.

"How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate": Tina Knowles responds to claims that Beyoncé whitened her skin

In the face of claims that her daughter Beyoncé bleached her skin, Tina Knowles is standing up for her. The fashion designer responded to criticism of her daughter's attendance at the premiere of her Renaissance tour documentary by sharing a post on her Instagram page.

The post's caption accused users and the media of promoting racism, misogyny, and double standards. The post opened with a still image of the singer attending the silver screen premiere of her Renaissance tour documentary. The image is then overlayed with comments from internet users, some of which read, "She's white now?" and "She whitens her skin!"

An excerpt from the post reads:

"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown."

The singer's mother continued her statement by summarizing that visitors were urged to dress in silver, which was the motif of her daughter's debut. Tina Knowles also pointed out how a person from a media outlet reached out to Queen Bey's stylist to know whether she wanted to be white.

"What's really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal Beyonces hairstylist she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal. . Well that made, my blood boil , that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," she wrote.

Knowles has stated that she is sick and tired of people attacking her daughter, who rose as one of the major black female empowerment icons in the world and has continued to be so through her music and actions.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is slated to release on December 1, 2023. It has been written and executive produced by the singer herself.