"Whiter and whiter the older she gets": Beyonce skin bleaching controversy erupts online post new silver hair look

On November 25, singer-songwriter Beyonce made headlines after she arrived late at the screening of her tour documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. She wore a sparkling strapless silver Versace gown for the occasion that was held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

However, neither her statement outfit nor her tardiness became a topic of interest on social media platforms. It was rather her silver hair and complexion that sparked controversy online.

In the wake of this, netizens even began speculating that Queen Bey underwent skin bleaching. Here’s what an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @PopBase’s tweet in this regard.

A netizen calls out Beyonce for allegedly lightening her skin.

“Beyonce skin course discourse in 2023”: Internet has mixed reactions to Queen Bey’s skin bleaching speculation

The 32-time Grammy Award winner Beyonce did not join her celebrity guests on the red carpet on Saturday during the premiere of her tour documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

Instead, she arrived late in an off-shoulder shiny Versace custom gown paired with matching long opera gloves and silver-heeled sandals at the Beverly Hills venue in Los Angeles. As soon as her red carpet image went viral, fans started talking about her new silver hair (also called platinum blonde) look:

However, along with it, her skin color also became a topic of interest, with many assuming the pop icon underwent skin bleaching, thus creating a debate online.

While fans suggested that it was the lighting that made her look whiter, there were others who speculated that she indeed did skin lightening. In the wake of this, here are some of the negative reactions online from the comment section of @BeyLegion's tweet.

Here are some of the comments in her defense:

According to Variety, the premiere’s dress code was “cozy opulence” and the guest of honor Beyonce herself requested her celebrity friends and other attendees to wear silver during her long Renaissance tour which ended last month.

The guests obliged her request and most of them wore metallic and sparkling ensembles. The guests included Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Chloe and Halle Bailey, the latter’s boyfriend DDG, Tyler Perry, Vanessa Bryant, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Gabrielle Union, Winnie Harlow, and Lizzo, among others.

The documentary, which is slated to release on December 1, had its final trailer released online on Thanksgiving Day, which was also live telecasted during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, according to E Online. The trailer had glimpses from the Renaissance tour as well as her time spent with her husband Jay Z and her three children.

As per Billboard, the 42-year-old pop superstar wrote, executive produced, and co-directed her tour concert documentary which revolves around her record-surpassing Renaissance World Tour, from its inception in the Swedish capital city Stockholm in May to the wrap-up concert in Kansas City, Missouri, USA in late October.

Meanwhile, the news outlet also revealed that following the response to the Los Angeles screening, the documentary will also be premiered in London on November 30.