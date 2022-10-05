Did Half Ounce have any children? Family explored as Inglewood rapper gets fatally shot in Koreatown

Rapper Half Ounce passed away after being fatally shot while walking on the streets of Los Angeles. The incident took place on Monday at around 11:30 pm at 700 block South New Hampshire Avenue, Koreatown. The shooter had not been taken into custody at the time of writing this article.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a press statement on Tuesday stating that their Olympic Division received “numerous calls about shots being fired at the locality.

Once police officers got to the crime scene, they found the victim in front of an apartment building. Although paramedics were quick to arrive, Half Ounce was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rapper, 32, was reportedly walking down the street along with a friend when he sustained a gunshot.

A dark-coloured SUV reportedly approached the rapper and his friend when someone with a firearm in the passenger seat shot at the rapper and his friend. The friend reportedly fled the scene and authorities continue to search for the person.

Law enforcement revealed that Half Ounce was on a phone call with his pregnant wife who heard the gunshots.

Half Ounce had three children

Half Ounce, whose real name is Latauriisha O'Brien, was a father of three children, a nine-month-old son, a two-year-old son, and an eight-year-old daughter. The rapper’s family told NBC4 that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child, who is due in March.

According to ABC7, the Inglewood native was not only a rising singer, but also worked for UPS. He was promoting his latest single Drop The Ball at the time of his passing, which was set to be released on October 14.

The aspiring musician had been posting music and videos across social media platforms for over five years. He had amassed a following of 14,000 followers on Instagram. Most of his projects revolve around a gangster lifestyle. He has repeatedly showcased Piru tattoos and Phillies “P” hats in his music videos. Gang signs and tags make common appearances in his videos as well.

Half Ounce has collaborated with several other rappers. He released a track titled Gangbangin along with P Thrizzle, who is best known as Baby Halfpint.

Netizens pay tribute as Drop The Ball rapper passes away

His Instagram profile is now flooded with fans paying tribute to the late singer. A few comments online read:

Lieutenant John Radtke has announced that law enforcement is investigating the shooting, with authorities going through security footage and surveillance videos. ABC7 announced that anyone who holds information in relation to the shooting can contact (213) 382-9470.

Half Ounce’s death comes days after fellow rapper PnB Rock was gunned down in Los Angeles. The singer was gunned down at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles Eatery where he was dining alongside his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang.

His death comes days after he discussed in a podcast that several rappers were becoming targets of shootings and robberies.

