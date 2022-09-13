"We're so numb to this sh*t": Internet admonishes against circulating PnB Rock death video after rapper is shot in cold blood

Rapper PnB Rock was robbed and fatally shot in south Los Angeles on Monday, September 12. The shooting took place at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles.

A disturbing video of PnB Rock covered in blood after being shot has appeared online. Netizens have since taken to social media and asked fellow internet users not to circulate the same.

Noting that the video should have never made it to the internet, one person said, "We're so numb to this sh*t." The user added that people lack the decency to not share such videos.

The Times reported that the shooting occurred on the Main Street and Manchester Avenue Inglewood restaurant after the 30-year-old was “robbed of his jewelry.” TMZ reported that PnB Rock was dining with his girlfriend at the venue.

Law enforcement reportedly received a call about the shooting at 1:23 pm and that the victim was pronounced dead at 1:59 pm after being transported to the hospital.

Without naming the rapper, Capt. Kelly Muniz of the Los Angeles Police said:

“The victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property… The suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appears to remove some property, to what extent we don’t know at this time.”

Capt. Muniz also shared that the suspect shot at PnB Rock and fled through the restaurant’s side door to a “getaway car” that stood waiting in the parking lot.

TMZ announced that it seemed to be a targeted attack as “no one else was shot or assaulted,”

The suspect was not brought into custody at the time of writing this article.

According to the Daily Voice, the rapper’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, was the person described as the "female witness" by the police. Sibounheuang had shared a picture to her Instagram account tagging the location of the restaurant before the shooting. The post, meanwhile, has since been deleted.

Everything to know about the disturbing PnB Rock video circulating across Twitter

A horrifying video of the rapper lying face down on the floor after the shooting has appeared on social media. In the clip, witnesses were attempting to assist the rapper by wrapping his wounds with a towel. The footage has been described as the Gang Up singer “fighting for his life.”

At the time of writing this article, the 31 second clip had accumulated over 2.2 million views on Twitter.

Netizens were appalled to see the ghastly video find its way online. Many expressed concerns over the singer’s family and friends viewing the same.

Internet users slammed those who circulated the video across social media. Others also announced that one must report the footage as such gruesome content must not be visible on social media.

While some called sharing the video "sick and twisted," others simply called the shooting a "senseless tragedy."

Edwina🦄 | Drop A Tear 💧 @realityoholic the PnB Rock video is so disturbing, the fact that people feel so comfortable with posting what could be somebody’s last moments online is sick and twisted. the PnB Rock video is so disturbing, the fact that people feel so comfortable with posting what could be somebody’s last moments online is sick and twisted.

Snipe 💫 @sniperj0nes Naaahh bruh the video of pnb rock needs to be taken down. Tf is wrong with people. I hope bro make it through Naaahh bruh the video of pnb rock needs to be taken down. Tf is wrong with people. I hope bro make it through

Lauren 💜 @Elle_Bee That video of Pnb rock is horrible , I don’t understand why some of y’all feel like everything needs to be recorded and posted smh That video of Pnb rock is horrible , I don’t understand why some of y’all feel like everything needs to be recorded and posted smh

L @leodoesntcare that video of PnB rock just made me sick to my stomach. idk what happened or if it’s already been announced, but i really hope he pulls through if he is still alive that video of PnB rock just made me sick to my stomach. idk what happened or if it’s already been announced, but i really hope he pulls through if he is still alive

Rae-Ann N. 🇹🇹 @Rnizzle_ Imagine scrolling through social media and seeing a video of your loved one injured, dying and/or dead.



Where is the respect for people's privacy or just basic human nature?



Whoever recorded PNB Rock shot, shame on you!



This is truly a disgusting world we're living in. Imagine scrolling through social media and seeing a video of your loved one injured, dying and/or dead.Where is the respect for people's privacy or just basic human nature?Whoever recorded PNB Rock shot, shame on you!This is truly a disgusting world we're living in.

AnnoyingTV @MarioHTXX ‍ Damn man that video made me sick. Please Survive PNB Rock Damn man that video made me sick. Please Survive PNB Rock😮‍💨

Lia🌻 @IAmLiaJ Reporting any tweet I see with that PNB Rock video.. it shouldn’t be on the internet at all. Y’all need to be more sensitive to things like this, seriously. Reporting any tweet I see with that PNB Rock video.. it shouldn’t be on the internet at all. Y’all need to be more sensitive to things like this, seriously.

RAVEN B. @RAVIEB God bless PNB Rock’s family and I pray his children never have to see that video. What a senseless tragedy God bless PNB Rock’s family and I pray his children never have to see that video. What a senseless tragedy

JA @sleezyjamie keep that pnb rock video off my timeline pls keep that pnb rock video off my timeline pls

Following the Philadelphia-native’s death, Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles provided an exclusive statement to XXL magazine. They said:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere. His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this time. The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, is survived by his two young children.

