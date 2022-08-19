Did Matthew Perry die? Bangor Motorcycle accident explained 

Rumors of Matthew Perry dying in a motorcycle crash found their way online after websites released unverified information. The misinformation about his death comes just a day before the actor’s 53rd birthday. No reports from credible sources about the Friends actor’s death have been released, assuring fans that the actor hasn't really died.

On August 17, WILX 10 and M Live were few of the many websites that claimed that Matthew Perry died in a motorcycle crash. The article wrote that a Ford Bronco driver was attempting to make a left turn in a Waverly Township when they suddenly struck a Bangor-resident driving a motorcycle.

WILX 10 wrote on their website:

“Police identified the motorcycle driver as Matthew Perry, a 49-year-old man from Bangor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.”

Matthew Perry did not die in a bike accident

One of the many ways that we can be assured that the American-Canadian actor wasn't the person who died in the crash is by noting his age.The actor is 52 years old while the person who died in the crash was a 49-year-old.

Neither his official social media accounts nor his friends and family or even established news publications issued a statement about his passing.

Hence, it is unclear why the actor was referred to in the articles about the crash. Another man with the same name could have been the person who passed away in the crash. A picture of the person who passed wasn't released by the press, which makes it a little difficult to verify the claims.

Although the 17 Again actor was not involved in this particular accident, he was part of a dangerous collision two decades ago. In April 2001, a car that ran a stop sign collided with the actor’s silver BMW at a Los Angeles intersection. Fortunately, neither the actor nor the 75-year-old driver were injured.

However, Perry’s car sustained severe damages. The same year, his publicist Lisa Kasteler released a statement about the accident and said:

“Matthew Perry was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles yesterday when he swerved to avoid a car whose driver had run a stop sign. There were no injuries and no drugs or alcohol involved.”

What has the actor been up to in recent days?

The Massachusetts-born actor took to his official Instagram account on June 14 sharing with his 7.8 million followers that he had completed writing his memoir. The memoir is titled Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing and in the caption of the post, he wrote:

“My ego doesn’t like that I have to stop writing about myself. But the book is now down. So that’s that.”

Detailing what the book will address, Megan Lynch from Flatiron Books said:

“In the book, Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. Perry’s memoir, the first from a cast member of Friends, is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious.”

The much-awaited book is expected to be released globally on November 1, 2022.

