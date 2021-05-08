“Am I as old as your dad?” TikToker alleges Matthew Perry made her feel “uncomfortable” on dating app Raya

The TikTokers x Raya app drama involving A-listers in Hollywood continues, and this time, it’s Matthew Perry who’s been exposed for allegedly “taking advantage” of a young woman on the famous celebrity networking app.

On May 6th, TikToker Kate Haralson, 19, uploaded a video of herself in conversation with the 51-year-old after the two were matched on the Raya dating app. A brief clip of the young woman and the actor showed them both engaging in an ice-breaker game.

The original TikTok video by Kate Haralson, under the username @kittynichole, had the caption reading:

“When you match w Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you”.

The video drove in many mixed reactions, with some calling out Matthew Perry and others defending him and criticizing the woman in the video.

The video has since been deleted, but Haralson has spoken out on what caused her to release the video:

“A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad. At the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls, and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,”

After matching with the “Friends” star, Haralson claims to have been immediately asked by him to take the conversation from Raya to FaceTime. She decided to continue on the presumption that, “Oh, this would be funny.”

Haralson, as a Gen-Z-er, and a celeb assistant in Los Angeles, claims to have “never even really watched ‘Friends.’”

Matthew Perry allegedly asked TikToker to get a COVID-19 test and meet him

Although Perry didn’t approach the young woman with any sexual advances through his questions, Haralson claims she occasionally felt uncomfortable since he was well aware that she was just 19.

Matthew Perry has had his share of issues in the past (Image via Instagram)

“I don’t think he minded that. It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age, and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was.”

At one point, as per Haralson, Matthew Perry apparently asked the teenager:

“Am I as old as your dad?”

The video, which went viral on the TikToker’s profile, was captured by her friend during their FaceTime. Haralson was, in fact, inspired to upload the video after Ben Affleck’s Raya video vent viral.

Haralson has even reached out to Nivine Jay, the woman who matched with the Batman v Superman actor on Raya. The Tiktoker was even advised by her to “ignore all the hate comments.”

“You post something, and you just have to expect for some people to be on your side and others to be on their side. Obviously, a lot of people are going to take his side since he’s a celeb TV character, but that’s OK.”

Haralson also revealed that she deleted the video because she “did feel a little bit bad,” adding that Matthew Perry was, in fact, a “nice guy.” However, the veteran actor did allegedly ask:

“Maybe one day you can get a COVID test and come over.”

But the celeb assistant wasn’t interested in going ahead. Haralson added that the entire Facetime with Matthew Perry was just “for the joke of it, which sounds mean, but I didn’t think anything of it.”

“Honestly, it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls.”

Matthew Perry’s representative did not respond to a comment when approached by Page Six. But some people raised privacy concerns, and if this could be a violation of the dating app’s terms and conditions.