American YouTuber MeatCanyon is a streamer, comedian, writer, and voice actor, who was recently referred to on The Simpsons, in an episode titled Bart's Brain.

Bart's Brain is the eighteenth and final episode of season 35 of The Simpsons and the 768th episode of the series overall. The reference to MeatCanyon is not out of the ordinary as over the years, multiple celebrities have not only been referred to on the show, but have also starred in it.

In the plot of the latest episode, Bart sells his Grampa's army stuff in exchange for a hundred dollars of store credit and uses them to buy a jar of brain. Naming the jar of brain 'Buddy,' Bart takes it to school for his assignment and grows fond of it. Later, his teacher tries to take it away from him, and that is when Bart mentions:

"Buddy hates science, he's like me. He's into MeatCanyon videos and doing wrestling moves on the dog and pouring Red Bull on pancakes."

"Nothing but smiles": MeatCanyon tweets his reaction to The Simpsons reference

Hunter August Hancock aka MeatCanyon is a popular YouTuber, known for parody animations of popular animation characters. The animations released by Hancock might appear disturbing to some, but they have a comic appeal. His art style is also unnerving.

The snippet of the YouTuber’s mention in the latest Simpsons episode went viral on social media platforms, with fans of MeatCanyon tagging him and congratulating him for the same.

On May 20, 2024, an X-user posted a screenshot from The Simpsons episode mentioning the YouTuber and stating that the character Bart is a fan of Hancock. Expressing disbelief over the same, the Youtuber replied to the thread stating:

“No shot this is real”

Additionally, the YouTuber had also asked his fans if they had a clip of the show's episode with Bart mentioning his name. His huge fanbase excitedly sent screenshots and snippets from the episode, congratulating him on being referenced in the show.

Later, Hancock also tweeted that he had no idea if "this is real btw" and also expressed gratitude in a tweet which stated:

"Man, this is so sick. Nothing but smiles."

More details about MeatCanyon explored

With a whopping subscriber count of 7.29 million, MeatCanyon has become a prominent name amongst animators, thanks to his unusual-looking renditions of kids' cartoons that have earned him a fair share of praise and criticism over the years.

His talent is not only recognized by his fanbase, but also by the YouTube community, as he was nominated in the "Best Art Streamer" category at The Streamer Awards in 2023. Additionally, the Youtuber also won an award in the "Animated" subject awards category at the 12th Annual Streamy Awards held in December 2022.

Hancock believes in the authenticity and uniqueness of what he does and tries to incorporate reality into the animations. Talking about the same in an interview with Double Toasted in 2020, the YouTuber said that his video, “Breakfast on a Wednesday” was inspired by his weight loss struggle.

The Youtuber also discussed why he chooses children's cartoons for his animations in a Double Toasted interview:

“I chose children’s properties because I feel like we were conditioned now to want reboots and remakes and all sorts of stuff, and I think that people like to point at things that they have a preconceived notion of and be like, ‘I know what that is,’" he said.

He stated that it is exciting to "flip the switch" on such notions.

