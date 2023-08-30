"Didn’t really have as much to show in the film"- Bonnie Wright reveals she was 'disappointed' with Ginny Weasley's screen time in Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter continues to be one of the biggest novel and film franchises of all time, and a lot of credit for this goes to the exceptional world-building by both J.K. Rowling and the filmmakers who shouldered the movie adaptations, but there was always a stark difference between the films and the books.

This difference was largely character-based. Unlike the book, which seemed to have plenty of great material for each character, the films chopped down on some to fit it all in.

One of the characters that did get neglected in almost all the Harry Potter films was Ginny Weasley. She was theoretically one of the major characters and the titular character's love interest. Despite this, Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny, was given very limited screen time, with most of her parts from the book chopped off in favor of extending other scenes.

On the latest episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Bonnie Wright opened up about her Harry Potter role and how she felt let down by the treatment of the character.

"I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance,...Like, ‘Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?’ So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn’t really have as much to show in the film," she said.

She also revealed that the entire ordeal was "a little bit disappointing." It is especially true when fans compare it to the novels, where Ginny has a lot more to do.

"That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess"- Bonnie Wright on Harry Potter films not having enough of Ginny Weasley

Throughout the films, fans have often criticized the creators for deviating from and chopping down on popular moments from the Harry Potter novels. Especially in the sixth book, Ginny plays a vital part, and there is also an entire segment dedicated to Harry and Ginny's romance. It was almost entirely cut out of the films.

The Harry Potter star lamented, recalling:

"Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that...That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess....There were a million executives going through them all,....I think what I maybe took, which I don’t take so much to heart now, is I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seen as badly portraying this character,’ rather than later realizing that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn’t really my fault, exactly."

"When fans do share that disappointment and they do it in a way that is like, ‘We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you...And that’s the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies," she added.

That is perhaps the primary reason why HBO is going for a series treatment this time, bringing Harry Potter back in a more detailed story, which will likely give every character their original space, including Ginny Weasley.

All the Harry Potter movies are available for streaming on MAX.