Diljit Dosanjh Born to Shine World Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular Indian singers and songwriters in the world at the moment. It is only fitting that he goes on a grand world tour for all his fans.

Dosanjh announced his Born to Shine World Tour during which he will make stops inj ten North American concert venues. The tour, presented by Live Nation, is slated to take place in June and July. Often touted as the 'Indian Drake,' Dosanjh will kick off the tour in Vancouver on June 19.

After traveling to Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto in Canada for the next three concerts, he will continue the tour in the United States. Newark will be his first American concert venue, followed by Fairfax, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles before concluding at Oakland. The upcoming tour is named after Dosanjh's single of the same name from the album G.O.A.T.

Fans can access the pre-sale using the code LOVER via Ticketmaster. The public sale will go live on Friday, August 8th at 10:00 am EDT.

In a press statement, Dosanjh said:

“It has been more than 2 years since I performed live with my last live show taking place in Mumbai early 2020, so I am incredibly excited for this tour. I’m pleased to partner with Live Nation and Saregama Live to elevate the experience of the show. The intent is to give these special performances to my fans – I truly hope to deliver all that we have imagined and planned for this tour.”

Diljit Dosanjh Born To Shine 2022 World Tour Dates:

DILJIT DOSANJH @diljitdosanjh ticketmaster.com/diljit-dosanjh…



“ 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄 “ World Tour 2022 🤟🏾



Ticket information available at



Use code LOVER for Artist Presale.



ਓ ਐਮ ਜੀ ਹੋ ਜਾਣਾ ਕੰਮ.. “ 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄 “ World Tour2022 🤟🏾Ticket information available at Ticketmaster.ca and Ticketmaster.com Use code LOVER for Artist Presale.ਓ ਐਮ ਜੀ ਹੋ ਜਾਣਾ ਕੰਮ.. ticketmaster.com/diljit-dosanjh…“ 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄 “ World Tour 🌍 2022 🤟🏾 Ticket information available at Ticketmaster.ca and Ticketmaster.com. Use code LOVER for Artist Presale.ਓ ਐਮ ਜੀ ਹੋ ਜਾਣਾ ਕੰਮ.. 😁 https://t.co/5eUkzCXb0T

Catch Diljit Dosanjh in action on the following days if you want to attend the World Tour.

June 19 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

June 21 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

June 23 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

June 25 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

July 17 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

July 19 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

July 22 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

July 24 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theater

July 29 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

Fans react to Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming tour

The artist's fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the upcoming world tour and posted screenshots of their tickets on social media.

More about Diljit Dosanjh

Apart from singing and songwriting, Dosanjh has also worked as an actor, film producer and television presenter in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Udta Punjab. In 2020, Dosanjh entered Social 50 chart by Billboard after the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee