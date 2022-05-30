×
Create
Notifications

Dior's Johnny Depp fragrance reportedly selling one bottle every 3 seconds despite defamation trial

Johnny Depp&#039;s Dior fragrance is selling one bottle in three seconds (Image via Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp's Dior fragrance is selling one bottle in three seconds (Image via Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images)
reaction-emoji
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Feature

Although Johnny Depp’s career has been affected because of his legal battle with Amber Heard, he is still earning profits as Dior is selling one bottle of his Sauvage fragrance every three seconds.

This was mentioned by Twitter user John Pompliano, who referred to a January 2022 article from Marie Claire where they revealed the information. Pompliano also disclosed the amount of money earned by Dior from Depp’s fragrance.

Despite most labels dropping Johnny Depp, @Dior decided to stick with him.Why?They sell a bottle of his fragrance 'Sauvage' every 3 seconds. At $160 a bottle, that's over $4.5 million a day in sales 🤯 https://t.co/CWzPMUlDpW
Dior Is Selling A Bottle of Johnny Depp’s Fragrance Every Few Seconds ladbible.com/news/dior-john…

Pompliano stated that one bottle of Depp’s fragrance costs around $160 and that’s around $4.5 million a day in sales. Despite being fired from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the Fantastic Beasts series, Depp has managed to retain his financial wellbeing.

Johnny Depp’s collaboration with Dior

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard has done some damage to his career. However, Christian Dior continues their promotional campaign for their Sauvage Elixir cologne featuring Depp. This urges customers to purchase it, which has proved helpful for the company’s sales.

The marketing of the perfume has been so successful that it is sold out in the United Kingdom and the United States. His relationship with the company is a result of seven years of agreements that strengthened the image of both sides.

Johnny Depp collaborated with Dior a long time ago and the relationship still continues (Image via Cliff Owen/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp collaborated with Dior a long time ago and the relationship still continues (Image via Cliff Owen/Getty Images)

A source close to the actor stated that he is thinking about extending the relationship with his sponsor. The source said:

“In fact, sales are up and Dior has no plans to quit. Many fans are going out to buy the new cologne to show their support.”

Dior’s current promotional campaign creates an image of Depp as uncompromising, deep, and authentic, stating:

“He has never been so fascinating, so rock ‘n’ roll.”

Sauvage Elixir’s current marketing strategy is that they have increased the amount of their print and TV promotions. Meanwhile, fans have also thanked the brand for supporting Depp.

In honor of #JohnnyDepp’s upcoming birthday and Father’s Day, let’s all give the gift of #Sauvage & make June 2022 one of @Dior’s biggest sales months of the year! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp#ThankYouDior #IStandWithJohnnyDepp https://t.co/F5k5dSQEP3
johnny depp x dior supremacy 🛐 https://t.co/uij0OJLtZn
After the whole world learned the truth,Amber remains a brand ambassador we know the ideals @LOrealUSA aligned themselves with. Buy a brand that doesn’t support abusers 💙 Buy @milanicosmetics buy @Dior not just for Johnny Depp but for all DV victims!💙-#TeamJohnnyDepp https://t.co/R2jLNJSYYq
Amber Heard could’ve been laying on Johnny Depp’s Dior smelling chest, having a mega pint of wine… but chose to be in a courtroom with him instead. Wow, crazy. You crazy girl.
Hollywood turned it's back on Johnny Depp while Dior stood by him. As it's very much starting to look like #AmberHeardlsALiar Dior might be on the right side of history I might just buy Dior at the airport. #DiorSauvage #IBelieveJohnnyDepp#IStandWithJohnyDepp https://t.co/RbaNnWknM5
Thank you Dior for standing by Johnny Depp's side #TeamJohnnyDepp https://t.co/slIJXCghV2
Amber Heard is literally unhireable & I just watched a youtube video that opened with Johnny Depp's Dior ad so...
Thanks @Dior for standing by JD #johnnydepp https://t.co/vxlQyKaDzj
Johnny Depp endorsed Dior cologne has made more today than Amber Heard entire net worth😭😭😭#IStandWithJohnyDepp
Thank you @Dior for standing by Johnny Depp and also survivors that know truth from lies. I’m a woman. THANK YOU SO MUCH WHEN OTHERS DIDNT.

As people search about Johnny Depp’s trial on social media, they come across Depp’s promotional video which shows him strumming the strings of a guitar with the song Wild Thing in the background and a group of wolves gathering around him in the desert.

The actor's star status doesn't seem to have taken a hit, with the YouTube video of his Dior collaboration continuing to rake in millions of views.

youtube-cover

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial updates

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers delivered their closing arguments on Friday. Depp’s lawyers claimed that their client had been falsely disparaged in a Washington Post op-ed where Heard called herself a victim of domestic violence.

Heard’s lawyers stated that the accusations and op-ed were true, but during legal proceedings in 2020, she was unfairly maligned when a lawyer representing Depp at the time called her abuse accusations a hoax.

As closing arguments come today in Depp v. Heard - some thoughts on trial image-making -nyti.ms/3Mt6tiY
Also Read Article Continues below
Never have sweeter words been uttered than ... "Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial reaches closing arguments."

The case is now in the hands of seven jurors who deliberated until Friday evening and left the Fairfax County Circuit Court with instructions to return on Tuesday. The trial has gained a lot of attention due to its livestreaming on television and YouTube. Around one million users are reported to be watching the trial on Law & Crime Network.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी