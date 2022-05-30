Dior's Johnny Depp fragrance reportedly selling one bottle every 3 seconds despite defamation trial

Although Johnny Depp’s career has been affected because of his legal battle with Amber Heard, he is still earning profits as Dior is selling one bottle of his Sauvage fragrance every three seconds.
This was mentioned by Twitter user John Pompliano, who referred to a January 2022 article from Marie Claire where they revealed the information. Pompliano also disclosed the amount of money earned by Dior from Depp’s fragrance.
Pompliano stated that one bottle of Depp’s fragrance costs around $160 and that’s around $4.5 million a day in sales. Despite being fired from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the Fantastic Beasts series, Depp has managed to retain his financial wellbeing.
Johnny Depp’s collaboration with Dior
Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard has done some damage to his career. However, Christian Dior continues their promotional campaign for their Sauvage Elixir cologne featuring Depp. This urges customers to purchase it, which has proved helpful for the company’s sales.
The marketing of the perfume has been so successful that it is sold out in the United Kingdom and the United States. His relationship with the company is a result of seven years of agreements that strengthened the image of both sides.
A source close to the actor stated that he is thinking about extending the relationship with his sponsor. The source said:
“In fact, sales are up and Dior has no plans to quit. Many fans are going out to buy the new cologne to show their support.”
Dior’s current promotional campaign creates an image of Depp as uncompromising, deep, and authentic, stating:
“He has never been so fascinating, so rock ‘n’ roll.”
Sauvage Elixir’s current marketing strategy is that they have increased the amount of their print and TV promotions. Meanwhile, fans have also thanked the brand for supporting Depp.
As people search about Johnny Depp’s trial on social media, they come across Depp’s promotional video which shows him strumming the strings of a guitar with the song Wild Thing in the background and a group of wolves gathering around him in the desert.
The actor's star status doesn't seem to have taken a hit, with the YouTube video of his Dior collaboration continuing to rake in millions of views.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial updates
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers delivered their closing arguments on Friday. Depp’s lawyers claimed that their client had been falsely disparaged in a Washington Post op-ed where Heard called herself a victim of domestic violence.
Heard’s lawyers stated that the accusations and op-ed were true, but during legal proceedings in 2020, she was unfairly maligned when a lawyer representing Depp at the time called her abuse accusations a hoax.
The case is now in the hands of seven jurors who deliberated until Friday evening and left the Fairfax County Circuit Court with instructions to return on Tuesday. The trial has gained a lot of attention due to its livestreaming on television and YouTube. Around one million users are reported to be watching the trial on Law & Crime Network.