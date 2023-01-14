Disconnect: The Wedding Planner ending explained - Did Otis and TK end up together?

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner is the latest addition to Netflix's long list of romantic comedy movies. The movie made its debut on Friday, January 13. Critically acclaimed director David 'Tosh' Gitonga has served as the director of the brand new Nigerian movie.

The official synopsis for Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, released by Netflix, reads as:

"After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor."

The cast list for Disconnect: The Wedding Planner includes Catherine Kamau, Brenda Wairimu, Pascal Tokodi, Wale Ojo, Tope Tedela, Meg Otanwa, Patricia Kihoro, Brian Ogola, Justin Mirichii, Irene Paul, Francis Onwochei, and a few others.

The ending of Netflix's Disconnect: The Wedding Planner explained

What happened to Richard and Celine?

The movie depicts the story of a man named Otis, who has to bring together all his friends to successfully organize a Nigerian traditional wedding, after being scammed. The Netflix rom-com revolves around themes of love, lust, infidelity, heartbreak, and second chances.

The two most significant characters in the movie are Richard and his girlfriend Celine, who come to help Otis with the wedding planning. From the very beginning of the movie, the audience can see that the couple are struggling to keep their relationship happy. Celine needs some space from Richard, and the latter can't understand her.

While at the sea-side destination for the wedding, Richard gets involved in a romantic affair with one of their other friends named Judy. However, it does not last long as he starts feeling remorseful for his actions. Meanwhile, unaware of the affair, Celine is trying to be more understanding of Richard and also fix their relationship.

Regretting what happens between him and Judy, Richard tries to confess everything to Celine but ends up proposing to her for marriage instead. Later on, through Otis, he finds out about Celine's old romance with Josh and furiously confronts her about it in front of everyone.

The secret of Richard and Judy's affair comes out at the same time, leading to a crack in the duo's relationship. However, at the very end of the movie, the couple reconcile after Celine realizes that Richard is truly remorseful about what happened earlier and still deeply loves her.

Did Otis realize his love for TK?

It is safe to say that the movie's lead character Otis is not very likable, as throughout the entire movie he is seen having romantic relationships with multiple women, and eventually breaks their hearts.

He even has a daughter with another woman, Patricia, and is with her just to co-parent their daughter. However, later on, when he is organizing the wedding for one of his friends and a potential investor for his business, it becomes quite clear that he has strong feelings for TK.

TK is another friend of Otis, who has feelings for him from the very beginning of the movie. She also came to help him with the wedding planning. While there, the two start developing stronger feelings for each other.

When she confronts Otis about their relationship, the latter backs out, leaving TK heartbroken. But at the very end of the movie, Otis finally realizes that he is deeply in love with TK and so he comes back to confess his feelings. The two end up getting together at the movie's end.

