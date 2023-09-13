Discover 5 more military shows like SEAL Team

Military drama, suspense, and excitement abound in shows such as SEAL Team. They manage to make their viewers move to the edge of their seats and enjoy the high-octane action and fight sequences. However, the main reason fans stick around is how these shows portray war, battles, combat, fighting; or military life.

SEAL Team renewal for a seventh season was announced in January 2023 on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes a.k.a. Bravo 1/1B, Max Thieriot as Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser a.k.a. Bravo 6/6B, Neil Brown Jr. as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Raymond "Ray" Perry, Jessica Paré as Amanda "Mandy" Ellis and several others.

Below are 5 military shows that are a lot like SEAL Team.

5 Shows similar to SEAL Team

1) Band of Brothers

Band of Brothers narrated the story of the famous Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division from 1942 to the end of World War II. Created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the show was based on a book by Stephen E. Ambrose. It was a mini-series that consisted of 11 episodes and aired from September 9 to November 4, 2001, on HBO.

2) M*A*S*H

M*A*S*H showcased the exploits of a team of doctors and support staff positioned at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea during the Korean War that took place from 1950 to 1953. It was developed by Larry Gelbart and was based on the novel MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors. It aired on CBS from September 17, 1972, to February 28, 1983.

3) Generation Kill

Generation Kill was a miniseries that narrated the story of a Rolling Stones journalist called Evan 'Scribe' Wright, who persuaded the US Marine Corps' 1st Reconnaissance Battalion to allow him to cover the assault on Bagdad during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It was written by David Simon, Ed Burns, and Evan Wright and directed by Susanna White and Simon Cellan Jones.

The show consisted of 7 episodes and ran from July 13 to August 24, 2008.

4) The Pacific

The Pacific showcased the struggles of three Marines from three different regiments. They got caught in America's battle with Japan in the Pacific during World War II. It was based on the novels With the Old Breed: At Peleliu and Okinawa and Helmet for My Pillow and written by Bruce C. McKenna, Robert Schenkkan, and several others.

The miniseries consisted of 10 episodes and ran from March 14 to May 16, 2010.

5) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan narrated the story of a CIA analyst named Jack Ryan who always got involved in dangerous missions and field assignments. It was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. It starred John Krasinski as Dr. Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Abbie Cornish as Dr. Cathy Mueller, and several others.

It consisted of 4 seasons and aired from August 31, 2018, to July 14, 2023.

SEAL Team synopsis

The synopsis of SEAL Team according to IMDb reads:

"The lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions the United States of America can ask."

Created by Benjamin Cavell, the show first aired on September 27, 2017.