Disenchanted takeaway: Happily-Ever-After isn't always dragons and princes

Disenchanted, the sequel to the very popular 2007 film Enchantment, premiered on Disney+ on November 18. Following the story of Giselle (Amy Adams) after her venture to find true love in the previous film, this new film chronicles her life as a regular citizen and mother to a teenage daughter. The new film has many themes of parenthood, ordinary living, and the search for happiness.

Sadly, the film did not explore much of these themes and ended up in the magical realm with another crisis and another race-against-time scenario to salvage the world. In the process, however, the film left behind a very important lesson- the importance of appreciation.

Disenchanted depicted how sometimes the perfect life is the one we are living at the moment but the search for more leads us to inevitable destruction. The synopsis of the film read:

"Years after her happily ever after, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan move to a new community and Andalasia and the real world are thrown off-balance."

Read on for the important lesson left behind by Gisele in Disenchantment.

Disenchanted takeaway: The ordinary could be the happily-ever-after

One recurring theme in Disenchanted, which was almost passed on like a torch from the previous film, was the theme of a happily-ever-after. Gisele seemingly found it in the previous film, but the sequel depicts how this was temporary and soon Gisele began feeling like she was trapped in a prison and there was nothing for her.

In search of this happily-ever-after, Gisele first relocated to a suburb and then used magic to turn her neighborhood into a magical land of fairies, princes, evil queens, and dragons. But this was not the solution. It was instead the beginning of a new chapter of trouble. This new magical land brought in many other problems for her and everyone around.

For one, everyone in the neighborhood, including Gisele and her family, were typecasted in certain roles. Gisele ended up becoming the evil stepmother in the process. The rest of the film was geared around Gisele and Morgan trying to help get rid of this wish, which had turned into a curse by the end of the film.

In the end, when all hope seemed lost, Morgan finally wished to go back to her ordinary life. This was the life that both Gisele and Morgan wanted to escape.

This proved that they were already living their happily-ever-after at the beginning of Disenchanted. This is something that most people feel in their everyday life. It is a common feeling, especially in today's generation, which is dominated by social media. People always aspire to go somewhere else without realizing that the perfect life may already be theirs.

The competition to get ahead or get somewhere else almost always leads us astray and takes us away from what matters more. Disenchanted also emphasized the fact that we often take things for granted and end up regretting them. Morgan and Gisele realized this almost after losing it all.

These were some of the important things that Disenchanted depicted in detail.

Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.

