"Disgusting and so disrespectful": Texas' Jeffrey Dahmer Special pizza sparks major criticism online 

As Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer drama series continues to gain popularity around the world, a Texas pizzeria decided to use it to create its own Jeffrey Dahmer Special pizza. As disturbing as it may sound, Capital Pizza in Lubbock, Texas, serves a Dahmer-themed pizza topped with a prosthetic eyeball and a finger surrounded by fake blood.

TCC Entertainment @tccentertainmnt A Texas pizzeria is serving a "Jeffery Dahmer Special" pizza A Texas pizzeria is serving a "Jeffery Dahmer Special" pizza https://t.co/7N7aR6QYDX

The pizza has caused widespread outrage, making netizens sick to their stomachs. One social media user tweeted about the same and said:

Susan Bernstein @VelvetBarstool @vckywitdablicky That is disgusting and so disrespectful to the families of the victims! @vckywitdablicky That is disgusting and so disrespectful to the families of the victims!

Social media users bash the Texas pizzeria for serving the Jeffrey Dahmer Special pizza

While there is no denying that a few Netflix series, shows, and documentaries leave an impression on the audience, the Pizzeria took it a step further and created its own Jeffrey Dahmer special pizza. The same has landed the pizzeria in hot water, with pizza lovers mocking it on social media.

A netizen commented on the same and said:

“There’s a pizza place in Texas that now has “The Dahmer Special” that literally looks so f*cking disgusting…whatever you’re picturing- I promise you this is worse. Just further proof that there are some really twisted a*s ppl in this world…”

Heather Franken Donovan ☮️🇺🇦 @FrankenDonovan @FINALLEVEL Did you hear about that pizza place in Lubbock Texas that created a pizza called the Jeffrey Dahmer special to display in their window? That is so disturbing! @FINALLEVEL Did you hear about that pizza place in Lubbock Texas that created a pizza called the Jeffrey Dahmer special to display in their window? That is so disturbing!

🇺🇸🇨🇮☘️Cyncere☘️🇨🇮🇺🇲 @CyncereIAm So yall think this is funny to make a pizza with eyeballs and fingers and call It a Jeffery Dahmer special?! How sick can you get! Like yall are supporting a serial killer This shouldn't be surprising yall supporting cops shooting innocent unarmed men down like dogs! 🤷🏾‍♂️ #America So yall think this is funny to make a pizza with eyeballs and fingers and call It a Jeffery Dahmer special?! How sick can you get! Like yall are supporting a serial killer This shouldn't be surprising yall supporting cops shooting innocent unarmed men down like dogs! 🤷🏾‍♂️ #America https://t.co/67fi3kVQw0

BoujeeB.WithTheTea @BoujeebW



#Halloween #Lubbock #Texas #CapitalPizza #JeffreyDahmer (1/3) Ok, sooo a pizzeria in Lubbok, Texas thought it would be a good idea to make a display of a pizza topped with a finger & eyeballs surrounded by "blood & guts", calling it the "Jeffrey Dahmer Special." (1/3) Ok, sooo a pizzeria in Lubbok, Texas thought it would be a good idea to make a display of a pizza topped with a finger & eyeballs surrounded by "blood & guts", calling it the "Jeffrey Dahmer Special."#Halloween #Lubbock #Texas #CapitalPizza #JeffreyDahmer https://t.co/OpjPziISOV

🌹PeacefulWarrior @EssenceofFabi @TMZ Hideous, disgusting! Don’t blame Netflix for the lame stupidity of others. How could anyone in their right mi nd find this funny? @TMZ Hideous, disgusting! Don’t blame Netflix for the lame stupidity of others. How could anyone in their right mi nd find this funny?

Steve davidson @Stevedavidson3 @TMZ I'm usually cool with people doing what they want to like during the ridiculous covid mandates. But this is disturbing. Not understanding some people's obsession with this awful creep @TMZ I'm usually cool with people doing what they want to like during the ridiculous covid mandates. But this is disturbing. Not understanding some people's obsession with this awful creep

A few also bashed Netflix for coming up with such documentaries and said:

“Netflix goes too far with disgusting crime docs or movies on them. Life's already a horror. These days, why magnify the worst cases, especially that disgustingMFer? Uncalled for. Really don't get wanting to eat pizza w/implied human remains. Only audience I see for it."

MichelleCiurriaPhilosophy @CiurriaMichelle Re. #DahmerNetflix , which was made without the victims’ families’ consent: Americans love exploitative crime dramas because the genre justifies the carceral state and diverts attention from genuine structural injustices that could be solved. Re. #DahmerNetflix, which was made without the victims’ families’ consent: Americans love exploitative crime dramas because the genre justifies the carceral state and diverts attention from genuine structural injustices that could be solved.

Esi. @conspiresi Am I the only one that’s refusing to watch #DahmerNetflix ? I no longer partake in voluntary trauma. Am I the only one that’s refusing to watch #DahmerNetflix? I no longer partake in voluntary trauma.

Pizzeria reveals that a server came up with the idea of the Jeffrey Dahmer special pizza

The pizzeria, which was quick to capitalize on Jeffrey Dahmer's idea following the massive success of Netflix's drama series, has revealed that the idea for this pizza came from a server who works there.

The company's manager, Kiefer Slusher-Davidson, admitted that the idea came up in honor of Halloween.

In a chat with EverythingLubbock.com, he also talked about how eyeballs and fingers were made and said:

“It’s just a Styrofoam base. It’s got plastic prosthetics on it … eyeballs, fingers, there’s an ear. Ramen noodles are kind of the main thing here, and some fake blood, and then we, as we do with all of our pizzas, we topped it with pepperoncini.”

At the same time, workers at the pizzeria revealed that while the feedback on social media was mostly negative, there were some visitors who liked the idea. Aside from that, there have been visitors who simply came to photograph the pizza on display.

About Jeffrey Dahmer

Dahmer was a serial killer and a sex offender. He was also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster. He received a life sentence for the heinous crimes he committed between 1978 and 1991, when he murdered 17 men and boys.

In 1994, he was beaten to death by one of his fellow inmates at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

