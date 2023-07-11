"Disgusting to say the least": Aerotek's Marvin Castillo garners backlash after calling child 'yummy' under TikTok video

A Los Angeles man working at Aerotek, Marvin Castillo, has garnered major backlash on social media after he was caught calling a 9-year-old “yummy" while commenting on a picture.

The matter was brought to light when a father uploaded a picture of him and his 9-year-old girl, showing how their eyes are exactly identical. Marvin Castillo commented on the picture and said:

“I’m gonna break this post, little girl looks yummy, it’s a lesson.”

The father then also replies to the comment in a separate video and shames Marvin Castillo by stating:

“Bro, you are talking about my 9-year-old daughter.”

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Marvin Castillo: Not a drag queen Marvin Castillo: Not a drag queen https://t.co/N66n99QZOC

The comment did not just leave the father infuriated. It also sparked outrage amongst social media users who felt that it was completely inappropriate of Castillo to call the little girl “yummy.” One social media user also called it “disgusting,” and said:

Social media users bash a Los Angeles man for commenting "yummy" under a 9-year-old girl's picture. (Image via Twitter)

As the video and his comment caught the eyes of several social media users, people began digging for more information about Marvin Castillo. The netizens also discovered a Facebook profile by the same name and picture, which stated that the Los Angeles man currently lives in Georgia and has gone to Susan Miller Dorsey High School.

His profile also claims that he previously worked at AutoZone and is currently employed as an Assistant Manager at Aerotek.

Social media users bashed Marvin Castillo as the Los Angeles man called a 9-year-old girl “yummy”: Reactions explored

Social media users have voiced their opinions on what's appropriate and inappropriate online, especially when it comes to issues related to minors. This time Castillo has grabbed the attention of the world of the internet when he went on TikTok and called a minor girl “yummy,” on a video uploaded by his dad.

Social media users did not spare the man, and as a Twitter user, @TizzyEnt, addressed the whole matter on Twitter, here is how social media users commented:

At the same time, many people also tagged Aerotek in the comments and asked them to take action against the employee. To this, the company responded by claiming that the matter had been brought to the notice of the internal team.

At the moment, Marvin Castillo has not spoken about the whole issue or addressed the allegations against him.

