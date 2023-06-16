Who is Enzo Maresca? Meet Pep Guardiola's assistant who is set to become the next Leicester City manager

Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca is close to being named Leicester City manager, as per the BBC.

Maresca, 43, is reportedly set to be announced as the Foxes' new head coach this Friday. He would replace interim boss Dean Smith, who took the job in April earlier this year following Brendan Rodgers' departure after a four-year stint.

Should the Italian join Leicester as their new head coach, he would be in his second job as a first-team boss.

The Cityzens' tactician started off as an assistant manager at Ascoli in 2017 before joining Sevilla as a coach later on. Subsequently, he arrived in England as West Ham United assistant boss under Mauricio Pellegrini in 2018. He took up his first managerial role at Parma in 2021, but he was let go after guiding his side to four wins in 14 games.

However, since being appointed as Pep Guardiola's assistant in 2022, Maresca has relished an excellent time in the dugout. He helped Manchester City become the second-ever English side to win a prestigious treble last campaign.

During his playing career, the former midfielder made a name for himself as a journeyman. After rising through the ranks of AC Milan and Cagliari, he made his debut for West Bromwich Albion in 1998. He joined Juventus in 2000 before moving to Fiorentina in 2004. He enjoyed his best spell during a spell at Sevilla between 2005 and 2009.

Maresca, a one-time Serie A winner, lifted two UEFA Cups and three other trophies during his fruitful stay at Sevilla.

In the latter stages of his career, Maresca plied his trade for Olympiacos in Greece and Malaga in Spain. He came back home in 2014 to feature for Palermo before moving to his final club Hellas Verona, where he retired in 2017.

Premier League side lodge joint bid for Leicester City pair: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have made a combined offer of £50 million to acquire Leicester City pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes' signatures. However, the Foxes are expected to reject the bid soon.

Maddison, 26, has been one of the most in-demand stars following Leicester's relegation to the Championship. The Newcastle United target scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 30 Premier League games last campaign.

Barnes, on the other hand, has also emerged as a sellable asset due to his impressive return of 13 Premier League goals in 34 matches last time around. The 25-year-old has reportedly also drawn interest from Aston Villa of late.

